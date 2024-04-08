Doctors spoilers: Sid and Paige go on a DATE!

Is romance about to blossom between Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) and Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Remember, before the BBC daytime drama took a break for Easter, temp receptionist Paige flirted with Sid when they worked together sorting out inventory in the Minor Surgery Unit.



Paige was impressed when Sid explained how minor surgery procedures can make a big difference in some people's lives.



There was a definite spark between them.



And Sid is clearly already smitten...



Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) thinks it's hilarious when he finds out that Sid is meeting Paige for a picnic date at lunchtime!



However, will the date be a DISASTER when it quickly becomes clear Paige was expecting something fancier than a picnic!

Nina has a BIG announcement to make on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) plans a lunchtime gathering for the surgery staff.



It seems there's going to be a BIG announcement.



Although Nina is playing it coy with the details.



Could this have anything to do with that recent mysterious phone call that Nina received from Professor Anwar?



Or her plan to leave The Mill and hand over her share of the practice partnership to her GP son, Suni (Rahul Arya)?

Ex-Emmerdale star Frazer Hines makes a return appearance on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Emmerdale and Doctor Who star Frazer Hines returns as Sonny Troughton.



Sonny previously appeared a few years back, when he got involved in the campaign to free Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) from prison.



But this time around, it's Sonny who finds himself in trouble with the law!



Sonny believes he is the victim of a WRONGFUL arrest and tells Jimmi all about it...



It all begins when Sonny visits his late wife's grave and clashes with a clairvoyant, Barbara Hill (Kate Robbins).



Sonny believes Barbara is taking advantage of people who are grieving, and is determined to prove she is a FAKE!

Kate Robbins also guest stars on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer