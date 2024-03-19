Doctors spoilers: Will Liv CONFIDE in Jimmi about Stew?
Airs Thursday 28 March 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) has arranged for his new foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), to have a counselling session with Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Rob is worried about Liv's involvement with bad lad, Stew McLaren (Harvey Zaffino).
But Liv is refusing to answer policeman Rob's questions about Stew.
So maybe Jimmi will have better luck trying to find out what's going on in Liv's life?
But Liv's not about to make it easy for Jimmi!
As their counselling session gets underway, she deliberately challenges him and keeps Jimmi guessing as to what's going on.
But eventually Liv starts to open up about how the people in her life always leave her,
However, that has all changed now because of Stew...
Liv gets frustrated when Jimmi challenges her about Stew.
She's convinced that Rob, Jimmi and social worker, Darius Fraser, are all just trying to control her.
Liv storms off...
Later, when Rob returns home, he discovers that Liv has gone!
WHERE is Liv?
Has she run away?
Everyone wants the gossip when receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) arrives at The Mill after her SURPRISE date with Dave Burns (Gareth Berliner) the night before.
Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) immediately notices Kirsty is in a great mood.
Later, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) catches Kirsty text messaging Dave.
Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is pleased when Paige offers to help with inventory in the Minor Surgery Unit.
Paige starts flirting with Sid while they work together.
And he has no complaints!
He's more than happy to spend some time with the bubbly, outgoing receptionist.
Paige is impressed when Sid explains to her how minor surgery procedures at The Mill can make a big difference to the lives of their patients.
Doctors is taking a break for Easter and returns Monday 15 April on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
