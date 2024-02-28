Emmerdale star Jessie Elland reveals dream career move after soap exit

Emmerdale's Jessie Elland reveals that her new career move is a dream come true.

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has announced a "surreal" career move following her soap exit over Christmas.

The actress, who played Chloe Harris in the soap, revealed that she has fulfilled her dream of becoming a published author.

Her book The Ladie Upstairs is set for release in May 2025, with Jessie sharing on Instagram: "I wrote a book and it’s going to be published!!! Ironically I can’t find the words to better articulate this news.

"My very first novel will be published by @baskervillejmp, in the UK & Commonwealth. This would absolutely not be possible without my amazing agent @ktgreenstreet and the entire team at @paperliterary.

"Life just continues to get more surreal; to have something you’ve dreamed about since you were six years old (swipe!) come to fruition is something beyond words. This one is a particularly special fig. 📖💗"

Her former Emmerdale co-stars flooded her comment section to congratulate her, with Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd) gushing: "You’re incredible! Utterly incredible!!" and Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle) said: "So proud of you".

The "captivatingly dark" novel follows a scullery drudge named Ann who wants to become a lady's maid.

According to The Bookseller, the synopsis reads: “Ann can’t quite remember how or when she arrived at Ropner Hall. She loathes spending her days toiling in the dank kitchen, so when a chance meeting with Lady Charlotte leads to the opportunity to become her personal maid, Ann is convinced she has finally escaped her own version of hell.

"But has she? As Ann’s experience above stairs takes a sinister twist, will it turn out that the terrors lurking there are worse than the devils she knows below?”

Jessie Elland as Chloe Harris in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Jessie made an explosive exit from Emmerdale when Chloe's time in the village came to a dramatic end on Boxing Day.

The messy love triangle between Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Chloe reached a devastating conclusion after Chloe's dad Damon "Harry" Harris (Robert Beck) kidnapped Mack and held him hostage in revenge for his love rat ways.

However, everything came crashing down when Charity accidentally shot and killed Harry when she went to rescue Mack. In exchange for not reporting Charity to the police, Chloe negotiated a deal to leave with her baby son Reuben.

A heartbroken Mack said a final goodbye to his son as Chloe and Reuben left for good.

