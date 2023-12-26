Emmerdale star makes EXPLOSIVE Christmas exit after two years

Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has left the soap after two years as Chloe Harris' time in the village came to a dramatic end in tonight's episode (Tuesday, December 26).

The messy love triangle between Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Chloe reached a devastating conclusion after Chloe's dad Harry (Robert Beck) kidnapped Mack and held him hostage in revenge for his love rat ways.

However, everything came crashing down when Charity accidentally shot and killed Harry when she went to rescue Mack. In exchange for not reporting Charity to the police, Chloe negotiated a deal to leave with her baby son Reuben.

A heartbroken Mack said a final goodbye to his son as Chloe and Reuben left for good.

Chloe's time in Emmerdale was nothing short of dramatic. She was stalked, discovered that Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) was her biological mum, became a mother after a one-night stand, ended up in a coma after being involved in a horror clifftop car crash and her mysterious father was finally unmasked.

Emmerdale's messy love triangle came to a deadly end. (Image credit: ITV)

Jessie Elland said of her time in the show: “I’ve had the best two years of my life playing Chloe and being a part of Emmerdale. Over those two years it never got any less surreal to walk through the stage door at studios or to be stood outside the Woolpack at the village.

"I feel so privileged to have been given this opportunity and to have been trusted with such wonderful storylines. I really got to tick off the soap bingo card; giving birth, discovering new family members, a big stunt, a soapy slap, and even a classic back-of-the-taxi exit! All while working with, and learning from, incredibly talented people that I’d grown up watching on screen.

"I’m sure you’ve heard other cast members say that being in Emmerdale is like being part of a big family but it couldn’t be more true. The cast and crew of Emmerdale are some of the nicest people I’ve ever been lucky enough to meet, and they all made Emmerdale feel like a second home to me.

Chloe made an explosive exit from Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

"What made my time at Emmerdale even more rewarding has been the reaction of the viewers to Chloe and her storylines. Meeting fans of the show and hearing how much it means to them is such a special experience and never fails to make me feel so proud and lucky to be even a small part of something so loved. I can’t say thank you enough for that.

"It's really difficult to articulate how much Emmerdale means to me and it was by no means an easy decision to leave such a wonderful place and such wonderful people, I’m going to miss it so much, but I feel unbelievably lucky to be coming away with amazing memories and friends for life!”

