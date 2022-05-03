Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris learns the STALKER truth as a SPECIAL WEEK kicks off…

Chloe looks at Noah's laptop and finds files and files of images he's taken of her... the stalker truth is out.

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris learns Noah's stalker secret as a special week in the soap begins in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Doom, disaster, danger and possibly even death loom in this week's special set of episodes.

A flashforward in time kicks off the action as an open grave, a prison door slamming, gun fire and the mangled wreckage of a car accident roll across the screen.

In the present, Chloe is upset.

Her older lover Nate has let her down once again… but her so-called mate Noah is happily picking up the pieces.

Nate keeps blowing hot and cold with Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe still has no idea that Noah's been stalking his ex's every move, capturing as much as he can on camera and storing it all on his laptop.

Noah's been stalking and monitoring Chloe and storing the footage on his laptop. (Image credit: ITV)

But someone's on to him. Jacob.

Having been blamed for taking Chloe's journal, he's furious and he reckons Noah's behind the crime. Voicing his frustration, Jacob's relieved when Vic listens to his theory…

Meanwhile, back at Noah's, he's got Chloe round and he's desperate to impress. Using all the intel he's gleaned from his spy work, he knows exactly which buttons to press to put a smile on her face.

Loving all the attention Noah's giving her, Chloe's thrown when she spots her 'lost keys'. As Noah cobbles together an excuse, Chloe tries to hide her fear and suspicion.

Dispatching Noah to the shop to get some snacks, Chloe gets to work as soon as he's out the door. Rifling through the Dingle teen's laptop she's stunned by what she finds. Files and files of images of her.

Chloe sends Noah to the shops and then rifles through his laptop. She's horrified to find files and files of images of her and realises he's been stalking her. (Image credit: ITV)

To her horror, Chloe realises Noah's been stalking and spying on her for weeks…

Chloe's not the only villager who's petrified.

At Home Farm, Gabby is freaking out.

Having found out her babydaddy Jamie Tate faked his own death, she's convinced he's going to return to the village and take their love child son Thomas.

Jamie Tate faked his own death but Gabby has found out his secret and is now terrified he's coming for their lovechild son. (Image credit: ITV)

Dawn tries to reassure Gabby that Jamie Tate wouldn't dare show up and ruin the illusion that he's dead. (Image credit: ITV)

As Dawn, who's in on the secret, tries to calm Gabby down, her words fall on deaf ears.

The young mum is totally convinced Jamie's lurking and before long a dropped torch and a hooded figure lurking on the grounds of the Tate estate send her spinning…

Gabby panics when she clocks a hooded figure lurking on the grounds of Home Farm. Is it Jamie? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Cain and Al's feud is fully back on.

And tempers flare when Al reckons the mechanic's mucked around with his car engine.

Al thinks Cain's tampered with his car and tells the mechanic to get behind the wheel to prove it's safe… (Image credit: ITV)

When Al insists Cain proves the motor is safe, the Dingle mechanic gets behind the wheel, puts his foot down and drives straight for his enemy…

Who will loose their nerve in a terrifying game of chicken?

Cain puts his foot down and starts racing towards Al who's stood in the street… Who will move out of the way or will Cain mow Al down? (Image credit: ITV)



Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.