Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris learns the STALKER truth as a SPECIAL WEEK kicks off…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 9th April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris learns Noah's stalker secret as a special week in the soap begins in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Doom, disaster, danger and possibly even death loom in this week's special set of episodes.
A flashforward in time kicks off the action as an open grave, a prison door slamming, gun fire and the mangled wreckage of a car accident roll across the screen.
In the present, Chloe is upset.
Her older lover Nate has let her down once again… but her so-called mate Noah is happily picking up the pieces.
Chloe still has no idea that Noah's been stalking his ex's every move, capturing as much as he can on camera and storing it all on his laptop.
But someone's on to him. Jacob.
Having been blamed for taking Chloe's journal, he's furious and he reckons Noah's behind the crime. Voicing his frustration, Jacob's relieved when Vic listens to his theory…
Meanwhile, back at Noah's, he's got Chloe round and he's desperate to impress. Using all the intel he's gleaned from his spy work, he knows exactly which buttons to press to put a smile on her face.
Loving all the attention Noah's giving her, Chloe's thrown when she spots her 'lost keys'. As Noah cobbles together an excuse, Chloe tries to hide her fear and suspicion.
Dispatching Noah to the shop to get some snacks, Chloe gets to work as soon as he's out the door. Rifling through the Dingle teen's laptop she's stunned by what she finds. Files and files of images of her.
To her horror, Chloe realises Noah's been stalking and spying on her for weeks…
Chloe's not the only villager who's petrified.
At Home Farm, Gabby is freaking out.
Having found out her babydaddy Jamie Tate faked his own death, she's convinced he's going to return to the village and take their love child son Thomas.
As Dawn, who's in on the secret, tries to calm Gabby down, her words fall on deaf ears.
The young mum is totally convinced Jamie's lurking and before long a dropped torch and a hooded figure lurking on the grounds of the Tate estate send her spinning…
Elsewhere, Cain and Al's feud is fully back on.
And tempers flare when Al reckons the mechanic's mucked around with his car engine.
When Al insists Cain proves the motor is safe, the Dingle mechanic gets behind the wheel, puts his foot down and drives straight for his enemy…
Who will loose their nerve in a terrifying game of chicken?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.