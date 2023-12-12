Emmerdale hints at Mackenzie's Christmas DEATH in kidnap HORROR

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) may meet a grisly fate as he finds himself in deadly danger this Christmas.

Mack has been at war with some of the residents ever since he brutally dumped Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and got back with his ex Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Chloe was devastated by the breakup and did a runner with their baby son Reuben as revenge. But while he has been desperately trying to track them down, Mack has made enemies with Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and his nephew Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano).

After Mack's plan to lure Chloe back to the village goes majorly wrong, Matty accuses him of destroying his relationship with Amy and a furious Amy hopes Mack never sees Reuben again.

However, it seems that Amy's wish may become a dark reality for Mack this Christmas.

Mack faces a life or death situation. (Image credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes set to air from Monday, December 18, Mack storms off after an argument with Charity and insists he won't be back for a while.

Soon, however, an unresponsive Mack is tied to a chair in an abandoned factory after being kidnapped by a mystery person.

With Charity believing that Mack is still angry with her, it's possible she may not know about what's happened to her partner until it's too late.

The soap also teased: "Inside the dark, gloomy factory, there's no sign of Mackenzie, just the chair he was once bound to."

Could this mean that Mack has been killed or will he survive the ordeal?

With Mack's enemy list growing with names, there's plenty of people who may want to teach him a lesson. But who would go to these extreme lengths or even resort to murder?

One thing's for sure, we'll have to wait and see if Mack comes out alive...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.