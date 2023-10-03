Emmerdale's Mack faces SICKENING decision over horror DEATH next week

Who will Mackenzie Boyd choose to save in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) faces a life or death decision as his lovers' lives hang in the balance in a horror clifftop crash — but who will he choose to save?

Mack has already had to make a tough decision regarding his love life, but fate is set to cruelly come back and bite him as he's forced to make a choice that could end in devastation.

The farmer has been torn between his ex Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and his girlfriend Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who gave birth to his baby following a one-night stand last year.

A devastated Charity discovered that Mack was the secret father of Chloe's baby Reuben and she ended their marriage, which led to Mack rekindling his relationship with Chloe so they could raise their son together.

However, Mack's heart was still set on Charity as he slept with her the night before Reuben's christening. But instead of going back to his former wife, the love rat decided to propose to Chloe and are now planning to relocate to Scotland.

Chloe Harris takes her revenge on cheating boyfriend Mack and his ex-wife Charity Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

With secrets never staying secret for long in the small village, Chloe's dreams of a happy ever after are shattered when she overhears Mack and Charity discussing their steamy tryst.

Consumed with anger over the betrayal, Chloe is determined to get her revenge, especially when her self-confidence is destroyed even more when she witnesses a tender exchange between Mack and Charity.

Mack reassures her that there's nothing going on between him and his ex and Chloe seems convinced, but once alone her smile turns to a look of pure hate.

Mack is oblivious to Chloe's inner turmoil as they set off for their drive to Scotland and Chloe finds the perfect opportunity to put her revenge into action.

The pair find Charity broken down at the side of the road and Chloe offers her a lift home. Things are tense in the car as a withdrawn Chloe takes the wheel.

Chloe's car is hit by an oncoming vehicle. (Image credit: ITV)

Deciding to take her revenge, Chloe deliberately takes a wrong turn and heads towards the moors, plotting to abandon Charity and Mack in the wilderness.

An anxious Charity soon realises they're in the middle of nowhere and demands Chloe to pull over. But just as Mack fears for their safety, an oncoming car smashes into them.

As Mack regains consciousness, he realises the catastrophe they're in as he finds their vehicle hanging off a cliff.

Mack tries to rescue Chloe and Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

A terrified Mack manages to escape the wreckage as the car creeks and shifts beneath him as it perilously teeters on the edge of the cliff.

Charity wakes up and is frozen in fear, while Chloe comes round and starts to panic they're about to die.

The love triangle comes to a devastating conclusion in a catastrophic clifftop crash. (Image credit: ITV)

The petrified young mum is forced to put her life in Mack's hands as he tries to save her and Charity. However, things take a devastating turn when Chloe knocks the wheel.

As the car starts to slip, it's up to Mack to rescue his two lovers as they both reach their hands out to Mack... but who will he choose?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.