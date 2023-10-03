Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris plots REVENGE on cheating Mackenzie Boyd.

Chloe is on the warpath after discovering Mack cheated with Charity.

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is out for revenge after witnessing a tender exchange between her fiancé Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The love triangle between Chloe, Mack and Charity is getting messier by the day.

Mack may have put on a ring on it with Chloe, but it's clear his heart really lies with his former wife, Charity.

The exes just can't seem to stay away from one another and ended up in bed together a few weeks back.

Secrets don't stay buried for long, and Chloe's dreams of a happy ever after were shattered when she overheard Mack and Charity discussing their steamy tryst.

Consumed with anger over the betrayal, Chloe is determined to make the pair pay...

Mack bids an emotional farewell to Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

As the week begins, Mack is excited for his holiday in Scotland with Chloe and oblivious to what she's plotting.

Scorned Chloe is in turmoil over whether to end their engagement. But when Tracy shares how she managed to forgive Nate for cheating on her, Chloe is hopeful she can also look past Mack's indiscretion.

Chloe is reassured when Mack declares his love for her and starts to look forward to their break away.

Later, Mack approaches Charity in the village and makes his peace with her. Realising there's no chance of a romantic reconciliation, they share a tender hug goodbye as Mack plants a kiss on Charity's forehead.

As they pull apart, furious Chloe watches on in disbelief.

What will she do next?

Kim and Sam make a worrying discovery about missing Lydia. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sam Dingle is confused and upset about Lydia abandoning him to 'go to her mother's'.

Sam remains unaware that Lydia was recently raped by her ex-boyfriend, Craig Reed.

Traumatised by her harrowing ordeal, Lydia suffered in silence until she finally cracked and shared the truth with Kim Tate.

Kim urged Lydia to tell her family what Craig did, but when Sam arrives at Home Farm to discuss his wife's whereabouts it's clear he still knows nothing about the attack.

The pair are panicked when they call Lydia's mum and discover she isn't there. Sam clocks Kim's unease and turns on her, demanding she tells him everything she knows.

Will she betray Lydia's trust?

Jai and Suni get an unexpected shock. (Image credit: ITV)

Also, Suni Sharma is reeling from the bombshell that he's Jai's brother.

Back in the summer, Jai was devastated to learn his biological dad was actually his Uncle Amit, the brother of his late father, Rishi.

After taking time to grieve for Rishi, Jai then decided it was time to tell Suni they are in fact siblings, not cousins.

The news has knocked Suni sideways and left Jai consumed with guilt. Laurel is on hand to offer her husband comfort and suggests Jai gives Suni space to come to terms with it all.

After stressing over whether this the best course of action, Jai is relieved when Suni arrives at his, ready to talk.

But there's another shock in store for the pair...

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.