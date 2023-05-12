Emmerdale fans SLAM disappointing anti-climax as Charity discovers Mack's secret

Emmerdale fans were unimpressed with last night's anti-climax as Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) finally worked out that her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) was the father of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby.

After months of waiting, Mack's baby bombshell was finally revealed during last night's episode (Thursday, May 11) as Charity discovered that Mack was the secret dad of baby Reuben — but many viewers were disappointed with the reveal.

In Emmerdale, Charity was driving herself mad on why Mack had gone AWOL after punching Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) at The Woolpack and was now ignoring her calls.

Convinced that he had got cold feet about their marriage, she was oblivious to the fact that his spiralling behaviour was actually because his son Reuben was seriously ill in hospital after contracting meningitis.

After no responses from Mack, Charity decided to visit Chloe at the hospital to try and distract herself from her marriage problems, but she was stunned to see Mack sharing a tender moment with Reuben in a private room.

The penny soon dropped for Charity... (Image credit: ITV)

Soon enough, her world came crashing down when she overheard Mack calling himself Reuben's dad.

Unable to cope with the information, a distraught Charity stumbled along the hospital ward as she had a panic attack.

A concerned Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) asked if she was okay, before Charity said that she wasn't feeling well and left the hospital.

Charity returned to The Woolpack where she poured herself a drink as the residents celebrated Reuben being in recovery, clueless to the fact that Charity was reeling from what she had discovered.

Later on, Mack showed up with a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of wine for Charity to apologise for his behaviour.

Charity was devastated to uncover her husband's baby secret. (Image credit: ITV)

"Why were you at the hospital?" Charity quietly asked him.

"I'm sorry, when?" Mack replied.

"Why were you sat with Chloe's baby? Why did you tell him that you're his daddy? Say it," she demanded.

"He's mine. I'm Reuben's dad" Mack confessed, before a devastated Charity walked away.

But could this be the calm before the storm for Charity?

After expecting a big showdown, fans were disappointed with how the big reveal went and called it an "anti-climax"...

Charity’s found out. Bit of an anti-climax, no? #EmmerdaleMay 11, 2023 See more

That was the big reveal? 🤨😴 #EmmerdaleMay 11, 2023 See more

She had a shock, went to the pub and had a drink, softly confronted Mack and walked home! Wowww what an epic reveal! Glad we waited a whole 9 months for that😳🙄 #Emmerdale https://t.co/zHABxr3a1MMay 12, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.