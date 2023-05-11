Who is Reuben's dad in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

The Emmerdale village is constantly expanding with new residents and this time they've welcomed Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby son Reuben into the Dales.

As young mum Chloe began settling into the new mum life, she was traumatised when she was given the devastating news that Reuben had contracted meningitis after he was rushed to hospital with a super high temperature.

While Chloe has been telling everyone that Reuben's dad is someone she had a one night stand with, we know that this couldn't be further from the truth. So who is Reuben's dad in Emmerdale?

Chloe Harris gave birth to her son Reuben. (Image credit: ITV)

Who is Reuben's dad in Emmerdale?

Reuben's dad is Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) who got Chloe pregnant after a one-night stand last year.

Mack's wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is set to find out that her new husband is the secret father of baby Reuben, who Chloe gave birth to on their wedding day.

Chloe is also set to finally tell her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) the truth that Mack is Reuben's father.

Mack slept with Chloe when he and Charity were technically on a break after they had a huge row about trying for another baby. But the pair kept the fateful one-night stand a secret from their loved ones.

After Reuben's birth, Mack was struggling to balance his marriage with Charity and a secret life with Reuben. So when he learned that Reuben was seriously ill in hospital, he tried his best to mask his horror.

Mackenzie Boyd is Reuben's father. (Image credit: ITV)

But a spiralling Mack soon reached breaking point when he lashed out and punched Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) in front of a stunned Charity at The Woolpack.

Despite Mack being Reuben's father, it hasn't stopped fans thinking that Mack might not actually be the father of Chloe's baby.

After Chloe gave birth, fans couldn't help but point out the fact that the baby was too big for Mack to be the father due to the timing of their fling.

A fan theorised that if Chloe and Mack had slept together in September, that would make her only seven or seven and a half months pregnant, so her baby would have been born premature. The fact that baby Reuben wasn't born premature, fans saw as a tell-tale sign that the baby wasn't Mack's.

