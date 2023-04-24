Emmerdale fans spot clue that proves Chloe's baby isn't Mack's?

Emmerdale fans believe that Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) isn't the father of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby after spotting a huge clue when she gave birth during Thursday's episode (April, 20).

Chloe went into labour just as Mack and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) were about to tie the knot, which unfortunately, did not go without a hitch. The couple were arrested for being in a stolen replica The A Team van that Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) had helped Charity track down as a wedding gift for Mack.

But after hearing the news that Chloe was in labour from Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), it seemed as though Mack wasn't going to go through with the nuptials as he left the ceremony.

Emmerdale's fiery matriarch Charity is still clueless to the fact that her fiancé Mack is the secret father of Chloe's baby after their one-night stand last year.

After Sarah was forced to leave Chloe's birth to attend her grandmother's wedding, the responsibility lay with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) to be Chloe's birthing partner as he struggled to get in contact with Chloe's sister and his girlfriend, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Chloe fell pregnant with Mackenzie Boyd's baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Luckily, Amy managed to make it to her sister's birth and support her while she gave birth to a baby boy, who she called Reuben.

Despite the intense scenes, fans couldn't help but point out the fact that the baby was too big for Mack to be the father due to the timing of their fling.

A fan theorised that if Chloe and Mack had slept together in September, that would make her only 7 or seven and a half months pregnant, so her baby would have been born premature.

But the fact that baby Reuben wasn't born premature, fans believe that this is a tell-tale sign that the baby isn't Mack's...

Hang on a mo. Mack cheated on Charity on September 1st. So if Chloe's baby isn't visibly premature, then it's not Mack's! Because she's only 7¹/² months gone!#Emmerdale (I'm still watching, just a bit late, lol 😆)April 21, 2023 See more

So Chloe had a bump the size of someone 6m pregnant then gives birth to a baby the size of a 3m old #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/Dg0YxM3shoApril 20, 2023 See more

Chloe was like pregnant for like six months? now she's actually gave birth and the baby looks almost six months old already!!! #EmmerdaleApril 20, 2023 See more

Chloe must need about 400 stitches if she gave birth to a baby that size 😳 #emmerdaleApril 20, 2023 See more

