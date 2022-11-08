Natalie J Robb — things you didn't know about the Emmerdale star

Since joining Emmerdale back in 2009 actress Natalie J Robb has become a firm favourite amongst soap fans playing the feisty Moira Dingle, whose married to village bad boy Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Natalie's character, Moira has found herself at the centre of some huge storylines over the last 13 years — not to mention some of the steamiest!

From being Max Branning's (Jake Wood) mistress on EastEnders to her days as a pop star, there's more to Natalie J Robb than playing Emmerdale's Moira...

Natalie J Robb as Moira Dingle in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Natalie J Robb was once in a band

Before finding fame on Emmerdale, Natalie tried her hand at being a pop star with a band called The Kinky People. She also sang I Will Be There by a group called Absolutely, and in 1997 she released a single called Keep Your Love with a dance group called Partizan.

She has also been in EastEnders

Natalie as Max Branning's mistress Gemma Clewes. (Image credit: BBC)

In July 2006 Natalie appeared in EastEnders as Max Branning's mistress Gemma Clewes. But Emmerdale and EastEnders aren't the only soap Natalie has been in. Early in her career Natalie appeared as Trish McDonald in Scottish soap Take the High Road. She won the role in 1990 when she was just 14 years old, and stayed in the drama until 1999.

Her career started at a very young age

Natalie made her screen debut at just nine years old when she appeared in a Scottish television docudrama with actor Tom Conti. By the age of 13 she had won The BBC Young Entertainer of the Year award on Going Live!

She used her medical knowledge from Doctors to help a pregnant woman

Natalie spent three years playing Doctor Jude Carlyle in BBC One daytime soap Doctors before joining Emmerdale and it seems some of her character's medical knowledge might have sunk in.

She told the Daily Record (opens in new tab) that she once helped a heavily pregnant woman who had collapsed at a train station: "Her waters had broken and she was bleeding terribly. She was really panicking about losing the baby, obviously. For some reason, maybe because of Doctors, I was very calm. Afterward, they phoned me to say thank you and tell me they'd called the baby boy Connor."

She wants to make a film of her mother's life

Natalie became close to her mother after her parents split when she was 15 years old. Her mum currently lives in Spain and Natalie has a life-long ambition to make a film telling the story of her mother's life.

She loves a practical joke

Natalie's admitted that she loves playing practical jokes on her co-stars. (Image credit: ITV)

Natalie has admitted that while her storylines on Emmerdale might be serious, she likes to lighten the mood on set with pranks. She told The Sunday Post (opens in new tab): "I'm a massive child. I'm always playing jokes on my co-stars and crew and having a laugh!"

Natalie J Robb's Fact File

Frequently asked questions about the soap star...

How old is Natalie J Robb? Natalie J Robb is 47, she was born on 3rd December 1974.

Is Natalie J Robb married? Natalie J Robb is not married.

Does Natalie J Robb have any children? Natalie J Robb doesn't have any children.

Where is Natalie J Robb from? Natalie J Robb was born in Bellshill, Scotland.

How tall is Natalie J Robb? Natalie J Robb is 5 foot 7.

Instagram: nataliejrobbofficial (opens in new tab)

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.