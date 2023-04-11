Emmerdale spoilers: WEDDING DRAMA! Mackenzie Boyd jilts Charity?

Will Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd skip his wedding and head to the maternity ward in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.)

It's the wedding day from hell for Mack and Charity.

When the big day dawns, they're still locked up in the cells having been accused of being part of a robbery!

While their loved ones start setting up for the ceremony, Charity and Mack have no idea if they're going to get out of jail let alone make it to the church on time.

At the eleventh hour, PC Swirling clears them of any wrongdoing and in a bid to make it up to the couple, with Moira's help, the copper races them back to the village in the A-Team van!

Though Mack and Charity are still in costume rather than their wedding finery they're keen to go ahead.

Village vicar Charles is persuaded to hold the overdue ceremony but when Sarah arrives to tell them the news that Chloe is in labour, Mack insists he needs to attend to something and promises he'll return.

But will he?

Is Mack about to jilt Charity and head to the hospital to witness the birth of his son?

Is this the moment the feisty Dingle mum finds out her man is the father of Chloe's baby?

