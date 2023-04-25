Emmerdale spoilers: HORROR for Chloe Harris as baby Reuben is rushed to hospital

Chloe learns her newborn's high temperature could mean he has bacterial meningitis.

Emmerdale's new mum Chloe Harris hears the news no parent wants in Thursday's episode

So Chloe's gearing up to move to Scotland with her newborn son Reuben — but her plan is about to fall apart.

There's panic for the new mum when her baby starts running a super high temperature.

A consultation with village doc Liam confirms Chloe was right to worry when the doctor insists Reuben goes straight to hospital.

There, Chloe's world falls apart as medics grow concerned her son might have contracted bacterial meningitis.

Victoria accompanies Chloe to hospital and is with her as the doctor discusses the tot's diagnosis. (Image credit: ITV)

Back in the village, the terrifying news reaches the baby's secret dad Mack who does his best to try to mask his horror.

With Mack determined to stop his newlywed wife Charity from finding out he's the father of Chloe's baby, how will he handle the crisis?

At the Woolpack, Reuben's illness triggers painful memories for Chas and Paddy who share a moment of reflection and remembrance about their beloved baby daughter Grace who died 29 minutes after she was born in October 2018.

United in grief: Paddy and Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

