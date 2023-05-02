Emmerdale spoilers: Drunk Mackenzie Boyd loses control and PUNCHES Dan
Airs Tuesday 9th May 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd explodes and attacks Dan Spencer in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mack is struggling to balance his marriage with Charity Dingle and a secret life with his newborn son, Reuben, whom he shares with Chloe Harris after they had a one night stand last year.
But the new parents worlds are set to come crashing down when Chloe is told the devastating news that there's a possibility Reuben might have a bleed on his brain.
As Chloe reels, at the Woolpack, Dan tries to be optimistic about Reuben's condition, but a spiralling Mack reaches breaking point.
A drunken Mack punches Dan and storms off into the night, leaving Charity stunned. Will Charity work out what's wrong with Mack?
Meanwhile, Paddy Dingle apologises to Mandy Dingle about their passionate moment and Mandy blinks back tears. However, she's determined to do the right thing despite her romantic feelings for him.
As Paddy leaves, Mandy puts on a brave face and Vinny Dingle worries that his despairing mum isn't setting boundaries with her ex-husband.
Nicky Milligan is horrified when he comes across an impromptu meeting between wife-to-be Gabby Thomas and his secret lover Ally.
Gabby is oblivious to the fact that her fiancé Nicky has been having an affair with his 'friend' Ally behind her back. When their plans fall through, Gabby urges Nicky and Ally to have a night out together. Will a night on the town end in a night of passion once again?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.