Emmerdale spoilers: Drunk Mackenzie Boyd loses control and PUNCHES Dan

Mackenzie Boyd lashes out at Dan Spencer after hearing some distressing news.

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd explodes and attacks Dan Spencer in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mack is struggling to balance his marriage with Charity Dingle and a secret life with his newborn son, Reuben, whom he shares with Chloe Harris after they had a one night stand last year.

But the new parents worlds are set to come crashing down when Chloe is told the devastating news that there's a possibility Reuben might have a bleed on his brain.

As Chloe reels, at the Woolpack, Dan tries to be optimistic about Reuben's condition, but a spiralling Mack reaches breaking point.

A drunken Mack punches Dan and storms off into the night, leaving Charity stunned. Will Charity work out what's wrong with Mack?

Meanwhile, Paddy Dingle apologises to Mandy Dingle about their passionate moment and Mandy blinks back tears. However, she's determined to do the right thing despite her romantic feelings for him.

As Paddy leaves, Mandy puts on a brave face and Vinny Dingle worries that his despairing mum isn't setting boundaries with her ex-husband.

Nicky Milligan is horrified when he comes across an impromptu meeting between wife-to-be Gabby Thomas and his secret lover Ally.

Gabby is oblivious to the fact that her fiancé Nicky has been having an affair with his 'friend' Ally behind her back. When their plans fall through, Gabby urges Nicky and Ally to have a night out together. Will a night on the town end in a night of passion once again?

