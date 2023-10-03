Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris in clifftop HORROR!

Chloe's car plummets off a cliff - will she be trapped inside?

Lives are on the line in Emmerdale as Chloe Harris, Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle are involved in a horror car smash in Tuesday's explosive episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama for Super Soap Week kicks off when Chloe catches Mack in a cosy embrace with his former wife. Mack insists there's nothing going on between him and Charity and Chloe seems convinced, but once alone her smile turns to a look of pure hate.

After dropping off baby Reuben with Matty, a withdrawn Chloe takes the wheel as she and Mack start their drive to Scotland.

The couple aren't far out of the village when they find Charity broken down at the side of the road. Having discovered Mack recently cheated on her with his ex, Chloe seizes the opportunity to cause trouble as she offers her love rival a lift home.

But their journey soon takes a devastating turn...

Chloe, Mack and Charity's car journey takes a tragic turn. (Image credit: ITV)

Three is a crowd in the car as Chloe, Mack and Charity all feel the tension.

Deciding to exact her revenge, Chloe deliberately takes a wrong turn and heads towards the moors with the idea of abandoning Charity and Mack in the wilderness.

Charity soon realises they're in the middle of nowhere, and concerned, she orders Chloe to pull over.

But just as Mack fears he'll have to face the music with the two ladies in his life, Chloe's car collides with an oncoming vehicle.

Chloe's car is hit by an oncoming vehicle. (Image credit: ITV)

In the aftermath of the smash, Mack regains consciousness to find their vehicle is perilously suspended on the edge of a cliff. Yikes!

Mack is able to escape the wreckage, but as he does so the car creeks and shifts.

Charity is next to wake up and remains frozen in fear, while Chloe comes round and starts to panic they're about to die.

The terrified young mum is forced to put her faith in Mack as he attempts to free her and Charity. But then it all goes horribly wrong when Chloe knocks the wheel while trying to get out.

As the motor starts to slip, terrified Charity and Chloe both reach their hands out to Mack. Who will he save first?

Will Mack save Chloe or Charity first? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, a broken Lydia Dingle is hiding out at a B&B, listening to the voicemail from Sam, begging her to come home.

Her husband's words strike a chord, making Lydia start to question whether her decision to run away was the right one.

Back at the Dingle's, Sam's worst fears are confirmed when Mandy admits she thinks Lydia's recent behaviour points to her cheating with former boyfriend, Craig Reed.

As devastated Sam tries to make sense of it all, everyone is thrown when Lydia suddenly enters, ready to share her truth.

Mustering up all her strength and courage, Lydia sits down with Sam, Mandy and Belle and admits she was raped by Craig.

Lydia has a shocking confession for her family. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, danger is lurking for Chas Dingle when she agrees to go on a drive with sinister Harry

Harry has charmed his way into Chas's life, posing under the alias of 'Simon'. Choosing the anniversary of her daughter Grace's death to target her, Harry fed vulnerable Chas a load of lies and accepted her offer to stay over on the sofa.

Chas has been flattered by the attentions of her new fella, but remains oblivious to his true identity.

Unbeknownst to Chas, Simon aka Harry, is actually the gangster who beat Caleb to a pulp and was using his driving firm to run drops for guns.

As Harry continues his pursuit of Chas he manages to convince her to go for a spin in his car.

Alarm bells are ringing when Caleb and Cain hear the villain has been spotted with their sister and they leg it back to the village.

Can they save Chas in time?

Harry continues to reel Chas in. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.