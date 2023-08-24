Emmerdale fans predict SHOCK baby twist for Charity as she SLEEPS with Mack

Emmerdale fans believe that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) will fall pregnant again after she slept with her ex Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) during last night's episode (Wednesday, August 23).

Love rat Mack paid his ex-wife Charity a visit to ask if he and his girlfriend Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) could take up her offer to use The Woolpack for their son Reuben's christening party.

It had been a while since the former couple had been alone together and on reasonable terms following the breakdown of their marriage.

The pair split up when Charity discovered that Mack was the father of Chloe's baby after they had a one-night stand last year. Since then, Mack has committed himself to Chloe so they can raise their son together.

As Mack groveled for the pub venue to Charity, things got emotional as Charity opened up about her son Moses missing him and reminisced over their little family.

Exes Mackenzie Boyd and Charity had a steamy encounter. (Image credit: ITV)

Mack had a heart-to-heart with Charity, as he also shared his feelings about what happened between the pair.

Unable to ignore their strong feelings towards each other, passion soon erupted and the exes slept together.

After the awkward encounter, an embarrassed Mack dashed home to Chloe. The mother of his child greeted him with a happy smile and was over the moon that he sorted out their christening problem, unaware he had just cheated on her with Charity.

Chloe was oblivious that Mack had just cheated on her with Charity. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, a guilt-ridden Mack dropped off the christening cake at The Woolpack where he had another embarrassing run-in with Charity outside the toilets.

It was clear that they were both weirded out by their steamy encounter and Mack was eaten up with guilt over betraying Chloe.

Charity revealed that they couldn't dwell on the situation now and told him that they just needed to get through the christening tomorrow.

Now, many fans think that a shock pregnancy twist is in store for Charity after bedding Mack, making things even more complicated for the love triangle...

Charity will be pregnant in a few weeks 🤦🏼‍♀️ #EmmerdaleAugust 23, 2023 See more

Wouldn't it be ironic if Charity fell pregnant from her romp with Mack? #emmerdaleAugust 23, 2023 See more

Let’s hope Charity gets pregnant #EmmerdaleAugust 23, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.