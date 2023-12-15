Emmerdale reveals HUGE twist as Chloe's dad is unmasked — but fans have one complaint

Emmerdale fans are all talking about the latest twist as Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) mysterious dad was finally revealed in last night's episode (Thursday, December 14).

A furious Chloe resorted to desperate measures after Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) tried to trick her into meeting him and called someone to help her.

Chloe went on the run with son Reuben after Mack dumped her and went back to his ex Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

She secretly met up with sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), who tried to persuade her to come back to the village and co-parent with Mack, but Chloe made a call before she could decide what to do.

Chloe's dad was revealed to be sinister gangster Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, a car pulled up and out came dangerous gangster Harry (Robert Beck), who was last seen kidnapping Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to get revenge on her brothers Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan (William Ash) for double-crossing him.

Harry has beaten up Caleb and is involved with dodgy business handling drugs and guns — but he is also Chloe's dad.

Details about Chloe's background was shrouded in mystery when she arrived and we knew that her father was a criminal who controlled her every move. We also discovered that Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) was Chloe's biological mum, who was their housekeeper.

Chloe called on her dad for help. (Image credit: ITV)

Chloe's reunion with her dad revealed that he was still the same man, admitting that he knew a lot about her and what she had been doing despite not being in her life as he had his cronies keep tabs on her.

Harry, whose real name is Damon Harris, knew all about the clifftop car crash and told her that he sat at her bedside every night when she was in a coma after the accident. He also confessed that he knew about Reuben being hospitalised with meningitis.

He asked Chloe what he could to help her and she told him that she wanted a new life with a fresh identity, passports and a new bank account in order to disappear from Mack.

She then shared all the details about Mack saving Charity in the crash and letting her plummet down the cliff, which he didn't know.

Chloe said that more than anything she wanted Mack to leave her and Reuben alone, to which Harry reassured her that he would sort it and she didn't have to worry about a thing.

Fans are all talking about the twist, with some suggesting it was disappointing, while others said they had already guessed the big reveal before it was on screen...

#Emmerdale had the chance to bring in a really shady decent character to be Chloe’s dad and they decide it’s Harry really! It’s giving last minute .com!!!December 14, 2023 See more

Are we really supposed to be surprised who Chloe’s dad is. Pound land gangster 🙄 why they didn’t kill her off I will never understand pointless character #emmerdaleDecember 14, 2023 See more

At 1st I thought Chloe’s dad was some big character from before I watched #Emmerdale (10+ yrs), but then realized it’s just the dude that kidnapped Chas…December 15, 2023 See more

We’ve waited 2 years to find out who Chloe’s dad is now we know Harry/Damon whatever his name is. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #EmmerdaleDecember 14, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.