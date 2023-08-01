Emmerdale LEGEND returns as new villain to TERRORISE the Dingles

A former Emmerdale star will be playing a sinister new character after leaving the soap 24 years ago.

Emmerdale favourite Robert Beck is returning to the soap after 24 years and his character is set to cause peril for the Dingle family.

The soap star is best known for playing Bernice Blackstock's (Samantha Giles) womaniser boyfriend Gavin Ferris and the couple became landlady and landlord of The Woolpack after they bought it in 1999.

Gavin and Bernice's relationship broke down after she and Tricia Stokes famously caught him and Tricia's boyfriend Jason Kirk kissing. Gavin left the village soon after that and never returned.

Now Robert is making a comeback to the village — but not as the heartthrob we know him as. This time around, he will be playing a sinister new character that will terrorise the Dingles.

Robert Beck will return to the soap as menacing newcomer Harry. (Image credit: ITV)

Robert, who is married to Coronation Street legend Jane Danson, will play dangerous gangster Harry.

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is having financial struggles ever since he lost his job on the farm and bumps into his old school friend Corey (Kyle Rowe) at The Woolpack after Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Corey agree to a business deal with the garage.

However, trouble looms as Nate discovers that Cain's hated brother Caleb Milligan (Will Ash) is secretly in business with Corey. Desperate for money, Nate tells his uncle Caleb to give him a job in exchange for his silence.

This is when we are introduced to Harry, a hard-hitting client of Nate's new business. But this won’t be the last the audience will see of Harry when the Dingles get embroiled in his dodgy dealings.

Nate will find himself out of his depth in the coming weeks when he becomes powerless to escape the dark underworld he has become caught up in and relies on his Dingle family for help.

Nate Robinson gets involved in some dodgy dealings to earn some extra cash. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, said: “We are thrilled to have Robert joining the Emmerdale family to play Harry. Dangerous and unpredictable, Harry will bring drama and peril to some of our most loved villagers, with some twists and turns along the way that our viewers really won't be expecting!”

Robert Beck said of returning to the soap: “I am thrilled to be working on Emmerdale again, it’s a great show that I have followed for years, with a fabulous cast. It has always had a special place in my heart.

"I had a fantastic time working on the show playing Gavin Ferris, 24 years ago. The cast and crew were so welcoming and of course, I met my wife because of that job so I have much to thank Emmerdale for! I’m looking forward to getting involved and to working with such a great bunch again.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.