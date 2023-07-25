Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer does the UNTHINKABLE to protect Dan

Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer goes to extreme lengths to protect her dad in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amelia is terrified that her dad Dan Spencer will be sent to prison for attacking her stalker Lloyd and is determined to do anything to prevent him from being sent down.

After it was revealed that Lloyd was being brought out of his coma, Amelia is accosted and verbally attacked by Lloyd's wife, Julie. But she's left stunned when Julie's angry tirade turns to tears as she reveals that Lloyd isn't coming out of his coma.

Julie goes on a vicious tirade against Amelia. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia is reeling as a furious Julie leaves, determined to bring Amelia down. Later on, a panicked Amelia confides in Sarah Sugden, who gives her some shocking advice that could have dire consequences.

Sarah suggests Amelia lies about Lloyd assaulting her, but Sarah backtracks, concerned about Amelia going through with the lie. However, Amelia is hellbent on doing whatever it takes to protect her dad. Will she go through with the plan?

Nate Robinson bumps into a familiar face. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson struggles to share his new wife Tracy's optimism regarding their money struggles.

Meanwhile, as Cain Dingle tries to comfort a distressed Dan, he's left intrigued when Corey turns up with a job opportunity for the garage.

At the Woolpack, Cain is motivated when he and Corey agree to a business deal with the garage. When Nate arrives, he's astonished to recognise Corey from school and enjoys a pint with his long-lost pal.

Nate has a drink with his old school friend Corey. (Image credit: ITV)

However, the cheerful drinks leave Nate embarrassed when Charity Dingle asks him if he still wants Eve's hand-me-downs for his daughter Frankie. The kind gesture leaves Nate feeling like a failure in the shadow of Corey's success.

Nate is sheepish when Charity Dingle offers him Eve's clothes in front of his successful friend Corey. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola King is thrilled to hear her new bus stop is complete but is disappointed when Bernice Blackstock doesn't seem as enthused.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.