Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson makes some extra CASH!
Airs Monday 7 August 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
It looks like Nate Robinson (played by Jurell Carter) is going to get involved in some dodgy business on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Nate and his wife, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), are having some money troubles at the moment.
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
So after catching his uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) in some SECRET dealings with his old school friend, Corey (Kyle Rowe), Nate has demanded a job in exchange for his silence!
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Nate discovers from Corey that there are ways to make extra cash on the side.
As the former school classmates head out on a job, Nate meets Corey's client, Harry (Robert Beck, who previously played womaniser barman, Gavin Ferris on Emmerdale in 1999!).
Harry is impressed with Nate.
And so Nate returns home with some extra cash!
Could this be the start of more dodgy dealings for Nate?
Dan Spencer's (Liam Fox) future hangs in the balance, after he snapped and punched his daughter, Amelia's (Daisy Campbell) social media stalker, Lloyd Sawyer.
Lloyd has now been left fighting for his life in hospital.
Convinced of his fate, Dan has started making plans for Amelia's future.
However, realising that her dad was only protecting her when he assaulted Lloyd, Amelia suggests a very drastic plan for the future.
They can go on the run together, and avoid Dan being sent to prison!
Dan reels from Amelia's idea.
But she's confident they can do a runner to Ireland and stay together as a family...
Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is still feeling awkward after trying to kiss married man, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).
With her head still in a spin over the betrayal of her former fiance, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), who was already in a secret relationship with Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana), Gabby is desperate to get away from the village for a while.
WHERE will she go?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.