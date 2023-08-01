Emmerdale spoilers: Nate Robinson makes some extra CASH!

It looks like Nate Robinson (played by Jurell Carter) is going to get involved in some dodgy business on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nate and his wife, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), are having some money troubles at the moment.



Desperate times call for desperate measures.



So after catching his uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) in some SECRET dealings with his old school friend, Corey (Kyle Rowe), Nate has demanded a job in exchange for his silence!



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Nate discovers from Corey that there are ways to make extra cash on the side.



As the former school classmates head out on a job, Nate meets Corey's client, Harry (Robert Beck, who previously played womaniser barman, Gavin Ferris on Emmerdale in 1999!).



Harry is impressed with Nate.



And so Nate returns home with some extra cash!



Could this be the start of more dodgy dealings for Nate?

Look out for Robert Beck as guest character Harry on tonight's episode of Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Dan Spencer's (Liam Fox) future hangs in the balance, after he snapped and punched his daughter, Amelia's (Daisy Campbell) social media stalker, Lloyd Sawyer.



Lloyd has now been left fighting for his life in hospital.



Convinced of his fate, Dan has started making plans for Amelia's future.



However, realising that her dad was only protecting her when he assaulted Lloyd, Amelia suggests a very drastic plan for the future.



They can go on the run together, and avoid Dan being sent to prison!



Dan reels from Amelia's idea.



But she's confident they can do a runner to Ireland and stay together as a family...

Are Amelia and Dan about to go on the run on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is still feeling awkward after trying to kiss married man, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).



With her head still in a spin over the betrayal of her former fiance, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), who was already in a secret relationship with Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana), Gabby is desperate to get away from the village for a while.



WHERE will she go?

Gabby feels humiliated now that Nicky and Suni have gone public with their relationship on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV )

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub