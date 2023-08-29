Major Emmerdale character's death 'confirmed' in CATASTROPHIC clifftop car crash?

Could an Emmerdale character tragically lose their life in a horror crash?

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) may be left fighting for her life as she's involved in a horror car crash that sees her vehicle plummet off a cliff in shocking scenes.

Young mum Chloe has been involved in a complicated love triangle after falling pregnant with Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) baby following a one-night stand last year.

Mack's wife Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) discovered that Mack was the father of Chloe's baby Reuben and the pair split up.

Since then, Mack has committed himself to Chloe so they can raise their son together, while Charity has been desperately trying to recover from the breakdown of her marriage.

However, Mack reverted back to his love rat ways when he slept with Charity the night before Reuben's christening and seemed to want to get back with his ex-wife before later changing his mind.

Chloe Harris gave birth to Mackenzie Boyd's baby Reuben after a one-night stand. (Image credit: ITV)

However, it seems that the love triangle could reach a devastating conclusion as the trio are involved in a deadly clifftop car crash, leaving Chloe's life hanging in the balance.

In images obtained by The Sun, Chloe, Mack and Charity were spotted filming the huge stunt on top of a cliff in Yorkshire.

In the pictures, a red haired mannequin can be seen in the red car, which is hurtling towards the ground after going off the edge of a cliff.

Meanwhile, a horrified Mack and Charity have managed to escape the wreckage and are seen screaming at the top of the cliff covered in blood. One of these snaps also show a traumatised Mack at the cliff edge as Charity desperately holds onto him.

It is not known if anyone else is in the car with Chloe, including baby Reuben. But has Chloe died and could there be any more fatal casualties?

Charity Dingle is still in love with her ex-husband Mack. (Image credit: ITV)

A source told the publication: “These are certainly all-action scenes. Charity is hellbent on getting revenge on Mackenzie after he chose to stay with Chloe.

“But viewers will have to wait to see who survives.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.