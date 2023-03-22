Emmerdale fans spot confusing blunder with Chloe's pregnancy storyline

Emmerdale fans were baffled by a mistake in Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) pregnancy storyline as they noticed that her baby bump was barely showing despite being six months pregnant.

Currently, in Emmerdale, Chloe is pregnant with Mackenzie Boyd's (Lawrence Robb) baby after their one-night stand last year.

However, Mack's fiancé Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is still clueless about the fact that her husband-to-be is the father of Chloe's baby and the bombshell has since been a well-kept secret, despite Mack and Charity about to tie the knot.

During last night's episode (Tuesday, March 21), Chloe and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), anxiously returned to the village from Scotland for Chloe's medical appointment.

Charity was over the moon to see the girls return, meanwhile there was tension between Chloe and Mack.

Things were tense between Chloe Harris and Mackenzie Boyd when she returned to the village. (Image credit: ITV)

As Charity was eager to know all about Scotland, Mack decided to try and get some alone time with Chloe and suggested that Charity help Sarah take her bags upstairs.

A hostile Mack interrogated Chloe as to why she came back and he was relieved when she told him that she's only back for a medical appointment and will be moving to Scotland for good.

When Charity returned, she invited Chloe and Sarah to their joint hen and stag party and the pair reluctantly agreed.

Later on, it was clear that Mack cared about the baby more than he had been letting on after he accidentally picked up Chloe's keys with a picture of the baby scan on.

Chloe came back to the house where she and Mack shared an awkward exchange about the baby's health, all while Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) was in the room, who sensed that there was more to the situation.

However, fans were distracted by Chloe's baby bump — or lack thereof, despite Chloe being six months pregnant...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.