Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd CHEATS on Charity Dingle!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 1st September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd takes Charity's nasty words to heart in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Charity Dingle was forced to terminate her pregnancy, her younger man boyfriend Mackenzie was gutted.
It's been a tricky time for the couple so Mack has decided that a wellness day at the Hide is just what the doctor ordered.
The wannabe dad is also hoping to find the right moment to tell Charity he'd love to try again when she's ready.
Expecting spa treatments, Charity and Mack are bemused to find they're taking part in a meditation session and find themselves unable to take it seriously.
Sneaking off, the pair end up in the woods where laughter leads to passion.
Charity's worried as it's the first time they've got intimate since the procedure.
With his girlfriend having bought up the topic, which has seemed off-limits till now, Mack clumsily seizes his chance to talk about trying for kids.
He quickly realises his mistake…
As Charity explodes at his insensitivity, in anger she tells him that if he wants to have children he's going to have to look elsewhere.
Later, after a chat with Mack's sister Moira, Charity calms down and is ready to talk to Mack. But he's busy elsewhere… with another woman!
Who's he slept with? Wellness worker Belle? Single mum Gabby? Nate's ex-fling Chloe? Much older woman Wendy?
At the cafe, Naomi is introduced to Nicola who's keen to get to know the newbie.
But as Naomi starts talking, something clicks in Nicola who reels as she realises she recognises Naomi's voice and trainers… from the attack.
Was the vicar's daughter Naomi involved in the violence?
At Mill, evil mum Sandra continues to meddle in her daughter Liv's marriage to Vinny.
But as Sandra tries to push Liv to fear there's something going on between Liv's husband Vinny and Gabby, will Liv take the bait?
Over at Woodbine Harriet is taken aback when single dad Dan tries to kiss her!
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
