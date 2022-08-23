Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd CHEATS on Charity Dingle!

Charity Dingle tells Mackenzie Boyd to look elsewhere when he tells her he wants them to try for a baby.

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd takes Charity's nasty words to heart in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charity Dingle was forced to terminate her pregnancy, her younger man boyfriend Mackenzie was gutted.

It's been a tricky time for the couple so Mack has decided that a wellness day at the Hide is just what the doctor ordered.

The wannabe dad is also hoping to find the right moment to tell Charity he'd love to try again when she's ready.

Charity has understandably been struggling since she lost her baby. (Image credit: ITV)

Expecting spa treatments, Charity and Mack are bemused to find they're taking part in a meditation session and find themselves unable to take it seriously.

Sneaking off, the pair end up in the woods where laughter leads to passion.

Charity's worried as it's the first time they've got intimate since the procedure.

With his girlfriend having bought up the topic, which has seemed off-limits till now, Mack clumsily seizes his chance to talk about trying for kids.

He quickly realises his mistake…

As Charity explodes at his insensitivity, in anger she tells him that if he wants to have children he's going to have to look elsewhere.

Mack's comment leaves Charity fuming. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, after a chat with Mack's sister Moira, Charity calms down and is ready to talk to Mack. But he's busy elsewhere… with another woman!

Who's he slept with? Wellness worker Belle? Single mum Gabby? Nate's ex-fling Chloe? Much older woman Wendy?

At the cafe, Naomi is introduced to Nicola who's keen to get to know the newbie.

Naomi is introduced to Nicola. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Naomi starts talking, something clicks in Nicola who reels as she realises she recognises Naomi's voice and trainers… from the attack.

Nicola King was attacked by a bunch of teenage girls. (Image credit: ITV)

The attack put Nicola in hospital, affecting her physically and mentally. (Image credit: ITV)

Was the vicar's daughter Naomi involved in the violence?

At Mill, evil mum Sandra continues to meddle in her daughter Liv's marriage to Vinny.

Sandra is trying to push Liv to believe there's something going on between Gabby and Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Sandra tries to push Liv to fear there's something going on between Liv's husband Vinny and Gabby, will Liv take the bait?

Dan Spencer tries to kiss Harriet Finch! (Image credit: ITV)

Dan feels awkward after Harriet rejects his advances! (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Woodbine Harriet is taken aback when single dad Dan tries to kiss her!

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.