Emmerdale spoilers: Baby agony for Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd

Emmerdale 's Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) receive some heartbreaking news about their unborn baby in Thursday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Charity told Mackenzie that she was pregnant a few weeks ago, he was devastated to learn that she was planning to have an abortion, citing her age and her troubled relationships with her kids as reasons for not wanting to be a mum again.

But after Mack made an impassioned plea for Charity to keep the baby, she agreed to see through the pregnancy.

As Mackenzie enjoys his new role as a father-to-be, he’s touched when his sister tells him he’s going to be a great dad, but he’s unaware of the tragedy that’s beginning to unfold at home as Charity collapses in pain on the floor…

Pregnant Charity collapses in pain at home. (Image credit: ITV)

When Mackenzie finds Charity, he rushes her to hospital.

But while Charity thinks that it may be too late, Mackenze’s optimistic that the baby is going to be okay.

The couple try to hide their fears when a doctor takes them to the Early Pregnancy Unit where they face an anxious wait to find out what’s happened…

Charity and Mackenzie anxiously wait for news about their baby. (Image credit: ITV)

And they are devastated when they eventually learn that the pregnancy is ectopic and therefore not viable.

Mack’s heartbroken as he and Charity hear the heartbeat of the baby they are destined to lose.

As the shell-shocked couple are left alone to process the devastating news, an emotionally drained Charity psyches herself up for what must happen next…

Later, Charity’s grateful for Mackenzie’s support but it soon becomes clear that he isn’t as okay as he’s making out…

Mackenzie reels from the day's traumatic events. (Image credit: ITV)

Clemmie (Mabel Addison) has spent her first night in her new home with foster parents Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

With the young girl struggling to settle in, Dawn's feeling drained so she’s grateful when Kim Tate (Claire King) offers to take Clemmie and Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall) out for a while.

Claire takes Clemmie and Lucas to the playground. (Image credit: ITV)

As Kim takes the kids to the playground, Dawn heads to the café where she encounters Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton).

When Dawn first turned up in the village with Clemmie, Harriet made a call to Social Services which resulted in the little girl being put into care.

Dawn was furious and has barely spoken to Harriet since.

But when they bump into each other in the café, the village bobby is encouraged when there seems to be a slight thawing of tension between her and Dawn.

Later, when Dawn arrives the playground with Billy, she begins to regret leaving Clemmie and Lucas in Kim’s care when she finds Clemmie in tears and Lucas with a nasty scratch!

What happened there then?

Billy and Dawn arrive to find there's been a bit of a hoo-hah with Clemmie and Lucas. (Image credit: ITV)

In other news, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) gets his A-Level results which turn out to be excellent, so he won’t have any trouble getting into a university.

Jacob's thrilled to get excellent exam results! (Image credit: ITV)

Trouble is, he doesn’t want to go. Can anyone change his mind?

Sandra continues to blackmail Rishi. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, as Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) continues to blackmail Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) over their recent night of passion, a suspicious Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is still on the case of the missing money at the salon and attempts to solve the mystery once and for all…

Mandy's suspicions are aroused! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.