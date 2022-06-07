Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola King ATTACKED by teenage girls
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 14th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale sees Nicola King mugged and attacked in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
An evening out with her best mate and sister turns into a terrifying nightmare for Nicola King.
Having had fun with Laurel and Bernice, married Nicola leaves the single ladies to it and heads home to her husband Jimmy.
But as Nicola heads to the car she's approached by a group of teenage girls. They're drunk and want Nicola to buy them some more booze.
In her usual withering way, forthright Nicola tells the girls it's not going to happen and is aghast when they mug her, push her to the ground and start kicking her…
The attacked mum is left in a bloodied heap on the floor of the carpark!
Will anyone find Nicola and get help?
At Smithy, nervous Mary needs to tell Rhona that she's gay but she can't seem to find the right moment to bring it up with her busy daughter.
Mary eventually comes out with it.
As Rhona learns that her mum had fallen in love with her neighbour Louise, who recently died, the vet starts to question her upbringing and angrily wonders aloud if her entire childhood was built on a lie.
Hurt by her daughter's reaction, will Mary manage to fill in the blanks? Is her renewed relationship with Rhona about to regress?
Moira's put in a tough spot when Cain returns home from Scotland unexpectedly and finds his mum Faith at Butler's.
Like most of the Dingles Cain's unaware that Faith's cancer has returned and is terminal. He's furious to see his mum in his home with his wife.
Knowing the terrible truth of the matter, Moira's mortified by her husband's words as Cain tears into Faith, interpreting the effects of her chemo to be the signs of another hangover.
Will Faith continue keeping quiet or is it time to talk?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
