Emmerdale star 'quits' soap after one year

Emmerdale star Darcy Grey, who plays Marcus Dean, has left the soap after one year, it's been reported.

A source told The Sun (opens in new tab): "Marcus' time in the village came to a natural end. Darcy is keen to spread his wings but the door has been left open."

Darcy, who made his Emmerdale debut last year, has already filmed his final scenes and will be leaving the village this month.

He arrived in January 2022 as the long-lost son of evil Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) and his entrance caused a stir amongst the residents — in particular, Pierce's victim and ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

She initially found it difficult to see Marcus around Emmerdale, but he was eventually welcomed into the village after she realised that he wasn't like his abusive father.

Marcus soon began a relationship with lawyer Ethan Anderson (Emile John) after a meeting about his deceased father's will.

The pair were on cloud nine and were even planning on buying a house together until their relationship came crashing down recently when Ethan's boss Greg sexually harassed Marcus.

Marcus and Ethan's sister Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) joined forces to put an end to Greg's predatory behaviour, but their plan went wrong and Marcus was arrested for assault.

The couple were forced to drop the harassment charge against Greg to stop Marcus from going to prison and this meant that Ethan's boss got away with his vile behaviour.

Devastated about the ordeal, Ethan split up with Marcus, but there was hope that they would rekindle their romance.

Details regarding his exit have not yet been revealed, but could a heartbroken Marcus be leaving the village if he and Ethan's relationship were to break down? We'll find out later this month.

