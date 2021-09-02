'Emmerdale' stars tease HUGE autumn drama as they film the show's 'biggest ever stunt'

Emmerdale cast and crew have been spotted filming on location at Tees Barrage in Stockton, hinting that there are some huge storylines heading for the soap this autumn.

Soap stars Matthew Wolfenden and Isabel Hodgins, who play David Metcalfe and Victoria Sugden, were seen filming dramatic scenes in white water rapids, suggesting that a day out for the pair goes seriously wrong later in the year.

Emmerdale fans will know that the soap is renowned for its huge and daring stunts - having seen plane crashes, helicopter disasters, huge storms, and even terrifying car pileups on duel carriageways over the years.

But this time, the actors were thrown into the deep end, quite literally, as they filmed in freezing cold and quick-moving water. Matthew told Teeside Live that this is one of Emmerdale's most ambitious stuns to date... "We've just been filming one of the biggest stunts that Emmerdale has ever done at Tees Barrage. And it's been fantastic – and cold!"

Isabel added, "So much fun, and so cold!"

David and Victoria will take centre stage in Emmerdale's autumn stunt. (Image credit: ITV)

Also on location was Kevin Mathurin, who plays Emmerdale village vicar Charles Anderson. He was also spotted filming in the water, but his link to the day out at the rapids remains a mystery.

The actor posted a message to fans on Twitter about how strenuous it has been filming these stunt scenes... "My body is broken. Work has been very demanding lately. But I can only keep doing my best and rest when I can. I miss my family, my home and my routine. But I promise you what's coming up will be worth the little sacrifices. Everyone's commitment has been amazing!"

My body is broken. Work has been very demanding lately. But I can only keep doing my best and rest when I can. I miss my family, my home and my routine. But I promise you what's coming up will be worth the little sacrifices. Everyone's commitment has been amazing! 🙏🏿❤September 2, 2021 See more

While it remains to be seen exactly what happens in the lead up to the water drama, it would make sense that David's killer girlfriend, Meena Jutla might well have something to do with it.

Everyone in the village might be oblivious to the fact they have a killer living amongst them, but fans know Meena is the one who killed Leanna Cavanagh on her 18th birthday, as well as previously killing her best friend.

Deadly Meena has already come close to attacking Victoria. (Image credit: ITV)

With Victoria and David sharing secret kisses, it is only a matter of time before jealous Meena gets wind of what has been happening, and she's already jealous of their connection and has tried to bump off Victoria. Could these new stunt scenes be Meena's way of trying to finish off Victoria for good?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.