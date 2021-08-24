'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla tries to attack Victoria!

Meena Jutla is armed and dangerous in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale.

Emmerdale killer Meena Jutla is out to get rid of her rival, Victoria Sugden, in Tuesday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Meena Jutla has tried and tried to break the bond her boyfriend David Metcalfe has got with Victoria. But even kidnapping David's son Theo while Vic was babysitting didn't get the results for Meena that she was hoping for. So the serial killer, who murdered Leanna Cunningham, is on to plan B.

Having pinched Vic's housemate Amy's keys, Meena lets herself in to Vic's place and starts messing with her stuff. But Meena's rattled when Vic comes home unexpectedly!

Victoria comes home unexpectedly – and realises someone is in her house! (Image credit: ITV)

Grabbing a paperweight, killer Meena is ready to strike. (Image credit: ITV)

Grabbing a paperweight, the village serial killer lies in wait. Vic's none the wiser until Meena's phone buzzes and she realises someone's in her house. With that, Vic legs it leaving Meena foiled.

Unphased, Meena calmly exits via the backdoor and then becomes engrossed in watching Vic's reaction.

As panicked Vic grabs her phone to call the police, Meena is lapping up the drama when her sister Manpreet interrupts. The doc is in a state as she's been told her daughter Aiesha, who is in Ibiza, is critically-ill.

Manpreet tells her sister Meena that her daughter Aiesha is critically ill… (Image credit: ITV)

… but Meena hasn't got time for Manpreet as she needs to keep a close eye on Victoria as David has come to his friend's aid. (Image credit: ITV)

The news is inconvenient to Meena who hasn't got the time for her sister's SOS as she wants to keep a firm eye on Vic and David, who's come to his shaken friend's aid.

As Manpreet's stressful news sweeps around the village Meena's iffy reaction to her sister's stress soon becomes noticed by the villagers.

David is particularly concerned by his girlfriend's reluctance to support Manpreet and as he's giving Meena a talking to, Victoria's paperweight falls out of her bag… Will David notice and realise that his girlfriend was Vic's intruder?

Vic and Manpreet aren't the only ones in turmoil. Nate is plunged into a worrying scenario when he comes to realise Tracy hasn't spent the night with Priya.

As the farmer starts to worry about his fiancee's disappearance, his gran Faith remembers the strange conversation she'd had with Tracy. Chasing a hunch, Faith borrows Pollard's car and heads off to see if she can find Tracy.

To her credit, Faith's on to something and finds Tracy at her dad Frank's memorial tree. As Faith talks to her, there's no mistaking that Tracy's in a bad place and Faith's pretty sure the mum is suffering from post-natal depression. But can Faith get Tracy to reach out for help?

Faith follows her hunch about Tracy and finds the troubled mum at her dad Frank's memorial tree. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy is in a terrible way and Faith is sure the mum is suffering from post-natal depression. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Laurel reaches out to Liv who's struggling to stay sober. Can the fellow recovering addict find the right words to help Liv stay strong?

Laurel reaches out to Liv who's struggling to stay sober. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Liv listen to the advice of fellow recovering addict Laurel? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, though this Thursday's episode is on at 6.45pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).