Emmerdale tonight to see sickening twist for Cain as Moira recovers from brain surgery
Emmerdale's Cain hits rock bottom tonight as he struggles to cope with his guilt.
Tonight's Emmerdale sees Cain struggling to deal with the weight of his lies after cheating on his wife Moira while she was having surgery for a brain tumour.
In the episode that airs on ITV1 tonight (Monday, December 9) at 7.30pm and is already available to watch on ITVX now, Moira is pleased to be home after being discharged from hospital following life-saving brain surgery.
She is impressed with Cain appears to have transformed into a domestic god, cleaning the kitchen, taking the kids to school and even making a stew for dinner. But, while Moira thinks Cain is taking on all the household chores so she can recover, little does she know he is keeping busy because he is hiding a sinister secret.
Fans of the soap will know that Cain went into self-destruct mode when Moira went into hospital for her surgery. Terrified of losing his wife, he got drunk and ended up sleeping with his brother's wife, Ruby, while he should have been by Moira's side.
So far Ruby and Cain have managed to keep their secret safe, however, this is Emmerdale and secrets don't have a habit of staying hidden for long.
Moira plans a cosy evening for her and Cain, even getting Matty to babysit... but in a sickening twist Caleb (who is also in the dark about his wife and brother's rendezvous) suggests he and Ruby go and visit Moira with some flowers and chocolates, Cain is horrified to see Ruby in his house and does a runner.
Needing to escape before Moira guesses something is going on, a horrified Cain makes an excuse about needing to collect a car for work. Moira is disappointed but decides to use the time to plan a surprise party for Cain's belated birthday to show him how grateful she is for everything he has done.
Meanwhile, Cain is sitting in his van on a country road, struggling with what he has done and how is it going to destroy his marriage, and when Moira messages to see when he is going to be home, he lies and says he needs to stay overnight.
Things are only set to get worse for Cain as later this week he finds himself late for Moira's hospital appointment and a fallout with the police leads to him getting arrested.
As he prepares himself to tell Moira everything, will he come clean and will Moira be able to forgive him this time?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
