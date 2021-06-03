Euro 2020: How to watch the European Football Championship online

The greatest football tournament in all of Europe is here — Euro 2020. Again. In the year 2021, because the global pandemic pushed everything back. (It also means that there will be less time between the tourney and World Cup 2022 — generally the European Football Championship is held every four years, between World Cups — but that's the way it's going to work this time around.

No matter. This is the big one. Twenty-four teams from throughout Europe. One month of matches. France is the defending champion.

Only one thing left to do, then. Let's play some football.

How to watch Euro 2020 in the United States

ESPN networks and ABC will be the U.S. home for the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (yes, 2020 in 2021, because pandemic), offering all 51 matches that will take place between June 11 and July 11. This is the first time that ESPN has carried UEFA Euro Championship matches since 2008.

UEFA 2020 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to get underway with its opening match on June 11 in Rome between Turkey and Italy. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

In total, ESPN will air 40 of the UEFA Euro 2020 matches, including both semifinals and final match, while six will air on ESPN2 and five will be shown on ABC. The matches will also stream live on the ESPN and ABC apps, as well as be simulcast on ESPN3.

ESPN+ will livestream all 51 matches via a second-screen experience with three different feeds and audio feed from ESPN’s match commentators. Simulcasts of ESPN’s coverage of the semifinals and finals will also be available on ESPN+.

Other UEFA content set to be on ESPN+ includes “ESPN FC,” a daily show offering news, analysis and highlights with Dan Thomas and Kay Murray; UEFA Euro-branded studio programming; and classic UEFA Euro matches available starting June 8.

Each match will feature pregame, halftime and postgame studio segments. A tournament preview show has also been scheduled for ESPN2 on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET, while “Euro Today” and “Euro Tonight” are specialty programming that will air in-between matches and after the last match of the day, respectively.

How to watch Euro 2020 in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing live coverage of broadcast rights for UEFA Euro Championship 2020 in the U.K. The BBC will carry its matches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; ITV will show the games on ITV, ITV 4 and ITV Hub will both carry matches.

Euro 2020 first-round schedule

Here is a breakdown of the UEFA Euro Championship schedule for the group stage:

Friday, June 11

Turkey vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m, ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Saturday, June 12

Wales vs. Switzerland, 8:30 a.m. ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Denmark vs. Finland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Belgium vs. Russia, 2:30 p.m., ABC, ITV/ITV Hub

Sunday, June 13

England vs. Croatia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Austria vs. North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Monday, June 14

Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Poland vs. Slovakia, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Spain vs. Sweden, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Tuesday, June 15

Hungary vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

France vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Wednesday, June 16

Finland vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Turkey vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Denmark vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Netherlands vs. Austria, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Friday, June 18

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

England vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Saturday, June 19

Hungary vs. France, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Portugal vs. Germany, 11:30, ESPN

Spain vs. Poland, 2:30 p.m., ABC, BBC One/BBC iPlayer

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV4/ITV Hub

Italy vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2, ITV/ITV Hub

Monday, June 21

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Ukraine vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub

Russia vs. Denmark, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC TBC (to be confirmed)/BBC iPlayer

Finland vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer

Tuesday, June 22

Croatia vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Czech Republic vs. England, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Slovakia vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m, ESPN, ITV TBC/ITV Hub

Sweden vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2, ITV TBC/ITV Hub

Portugal vs. France, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer

Germany vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer