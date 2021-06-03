Euro 2020: How to watch the European Football Championship online
ESPN and ABC will air 51 matches between June 11 and July 11.
The greatest football tournament in all of Europe is here — Euro 2020. Again. In the year 2021, because the global pandemic pushed everything back. (It also means that there will be less time between the tourney and World Cup 2022 — generally the European Football Championship is held every four years, between World Cups — but that's the way it's going to work this time around.
No matter. This is the big one. Twenty-four teams from throughout Europe. One month of matches. France is the defending champion.
Only one thing left to do, then. Let's play some football.
How to watch Euro 2020 in the United States
ESPN networks and ABC will be the U.S. home for the UEFA European Football Championship 2020 (yes, 2020 in 2021, because pandemic), offering all 51 matches that will take place between June 11 and July 11. This is the first time that ESPN has carried UEFA Euro Championship matches since 2008.
UEFA 2020 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is set to get underway with its opening match on June 11 in Rome between Turkey and Italy. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
In total, ESPN will air 40 of the UEFA Euro 2020 matches, including both semifinals and final match, while six will air on ESPN2 and five will be shown on ABC. The matches will also stream live on the ESPN and ABC apps, as well as be simulcast on ESPN3.
ESPN+ will livestream all 51 matches via a second-screen experience with three different feeds and audio feed from ESPN’s match commentators. Simulcasts of ESPN’s coverage of the semifinals and finals will also be available on ESPN+.
Other UEFA content set to be on ESPN+ includes “ESPN FC,” a daily show offering news, analysis and highlights with Dan Thomas and Kay Murray; UEFA Euro-branded studio programming; and classic UEFA Euro matches available starting June 8.
Each match will feature pregame, halftime and postgame studio segments. A tournament preview show has also been scheduled for ESPN2 on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET, while “Euro Today” and “Euro Tonight” are specialty programming that will air in-between matches and after the last match of the day, respectively.
How to watch Euro 2020 in the UK
The BBC and ITV are sharing live coverage of broadcast rights for UEFA Euro Championship 2020 in the U.K. The BBC will carry its matches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; ITV will show the games on ITV, ITV 4 and ITV Hub will both carry matches.
Euro 2020 first-round schedule
Here is a breakdown of the UEFA Euro Championship schedule for the group stage:
Friday, June 11
Turkey vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m, ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Saturday, June 12
Wales vs. Switzerland, 8:30 a.m. ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Denmark vs. Finland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Belgium vs. Russia, 2:30 p.m., ABC, ITV/ITV Hub
Sunday, June 13
England vs. Croatia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Austria vs. North Macedonia, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Monday, June 14
Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Poland vs. Slovakia, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Spain vs. Sweden, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Tuesday, June 15
Hungary vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
France vs. Germany, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Wednesday, June 16
Finland vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Turkey vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Italy vs. Switzerland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Thursday, June 17
Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Denmark vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Netherlands vs. Austria, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Friday, June 18
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
England vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Saturday, June 19
Hungary vs. France, 8:30 a.m., ESPN, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Portugal vs. Germany, 11:30, ESPN
Spain vs. Poland, 2:30 p.m., ABC, BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Sunday, June 20
Switzerland vs. Turkey, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV4/ITV Hub
Italy vs. Wales, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2, ITV/ITV Hub
Monday, June 21
North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Ukraine vs. Austria, 11:30 a.m., ESPN, ITV/ITV Hub
Russia vs. Denmark, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC TBC (to be confirmed)/BBC iPlayer
Finland vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer
Tuesday, June 22
Croatia vs. Scotland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Czech Republic vs. England, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
Slovakia vs. Spain, 11:30 p.m, ESPN, ITV TBC/ITV Hub
Sweden vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2, ITV TBC/ITV Hub
Portugal vs. France, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer
Germany vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2, BBC TBC/BBC iPlayer
