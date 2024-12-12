Part of the year-end rush of award-contending movies, Nickel Boys is now playing. But exactly where and how is the question? That’s where we come in, as we’ve got all the details you need to know on how to watch Nickel Boys right now.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead, the movie version of Nickel Boys has already started to earn some awards of its own. Among them are nominations from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and Gotham Awards, as well as other various critics groups. All that acclaim makes it one of the most intriguing new movies to watch.

If your interest is piqued, find all the details on how to watch Nickel Boys below.

How to watch Nickel Boys in movie theaters

Nickel Boys is now playing in select movie theaters in the US, specifically ones in Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco. It’ll open in additional US markets in the following weeks, followed by UK cinemas on January 3.

To find out exactly where Nickel Boys is playing, you can use Fandango , which shows you all of the places where and when movies are playing in your area. In addition to seeing the available showtimes, you can also purchase your ticket to the screening of your choice through the website or Fandango app.

If you’re a regular at a particular movie theater, you may want to look into signing up for a movie theater subscription and membership program . In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite movie theater, these programs also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks like deals on concessions. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription/membership programs.

Is Nickel Boys streaming?

No, Nickel Boys is not streaming, nor is it available to watch at home on-demand.

As of right now we don’t have any confirmed details on Nickel Boys eventual streaming plans. However, the movie is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, so in all likelihood it will eventually make its way to Prime Video and/or MGM Plus streaming services. Prior to that though we’d expect it to be made available via digital on-demand platforms.

We’ll keep this post updated as info on Nickel Boys at-home viewing plans become available.

What else to know about Nickel Boys

RaMell Ross directed and co-wrote the screenplay for Nickel Boys with Joslyn Barnes. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.”

The movie stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Nickel Boys is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes , with a strong score of 87%.

Get a preview of the movie right here by watching the trailer: