How to watch Australia vs India: live stream 3rd Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024 online or on TV

Australia and India have already traded crushing victories in the latest edition of this famous clash. Jasprit Bumrah and the tourists blew the Aussies away in Perth, before Pat Cummins' men cruised to a 10-wicket victory with the pink ball in Adelaide. Travis Head with bat and Mitchell Starc with ball were the difference makers, with India powerless to vanquish the threat they posed.

Now the action heads to Brisbane, where Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's heroics led India to a historic win in 2021; thus breaking the Aussies' 33 years of dominance at the Gabbatoir. They and the rest of Rohit Sharma's tourists will need to head to Queensland with all guns blazing if they want to reassert their control over the series.

It's all set for a tantalizing third chapter of this enthralling, bad tempered series, so discover all the information you need below to get an Australia vs India 3rd Test live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs India for free

Great news for cricket fans Down Under — every minute of this Australia vs India Test series will be shown for free on Seven on TV and through the 7plus streaming service online.

The daily start time for the 3rd Test is at 10.20 am QLD Brisbane time (11.20 am AEDT). That's 12.20 am GMT / 7.20 pm ET (preceding day) / 4.20 pm PT (preceding day) / 5.50 am IST.

If you have access to Fox Sport or streaming specialist Kayo Sports, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also be shown there.

How to watch Australia vs India live stream in the US

To watch Australia vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Australia vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream Australia vs India online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K.

How to watch Australia vs India in the UK

Australia vs India coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch Australia vs India from anywhere with a VPN

When does the Australia vs India 3rd Test match begin?

The 3rd five-day Test match between Australia vs India starts on Saturday, December 14, with the fifth and final day scheduled for Wednesday, December 18. Each day of play starts at 10.20 am QLD local time, which is 5.50 am IST in India and 12.20 am UK.

1st Test: November 22-26 — Perth Stadium (India won by 295 runs)

November 22-26 — Perth Stadium 2nd Test: December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval (Australia won by 10 wickets)

December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval 3rd Test: December 14-18 — The Gabba, Brisbane

December 14-18 — The Gabba, Brisbane 4th Test: December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne

December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne 5th Test: January 3-7 — SCG, Sydney

All you need to know about Australia vs India

What are the Australia vs India squads for the 3rd Test? Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

What is the Australia vs India 3rd Test venue? The third Australia vs India Test is taking place at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Queensland — much better known as The Gabba. Hosting Test cricket for over 90 years, the 37,000 capacity arena is affectionately monikered the Gabbatoir by Aussies, thanks to the home side's dominance there (especially over England in the Ashes). They went 33 years without losing a Test there, until India snatched a dramatic 3-wicket victory in 2021 — a first ever for the tourists in Brisbane.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs India? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 109

AUS won: 46

IND won: 33

Drawn: 29

Tied: 1