How to watch the Giro d'Italia 2024 online or on TV and live stream UCI World Tour cycling for free

The first of this year's UCI Triple Crown events is upon us, as the planet's finest riders head to the gruelling roads and mountains of Southern Europe for the 107th Giro d'Italia. Comprising over 3,300km / 2,000 miles and three weeks of hard riding, La Corsa Rosa has a habit of sorting the uomini from the ragazzi — and it all starts on Saturday, May 4.

The Giro d'Italia live stream is free to watch on SBS on Demand in Australia, Rai Play in Italy, and various networks in Belgium. And don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Giro d'Italia 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

As if winning the brutal Giro d'Italia wasn't prestigious enough on its own merits, the race also serves as a taster for the Tour de France that starts next month. And, this year, it takes on even greater significance, as the world's best cyclists also have half an eye on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games later in the summer.

But before all that comes 21 gruelling stages, starting in Venaria Reale on the outskirts of Turin, and concluding in Rome on Sunday, May 26.

With big names such as young star Remco Evenepoel and reigning champion Primoz Roglic both sitting this one out, the UCI's number 1-ranked rider, Tadej Pogacar, starts as overwhelming favorite. He's already topped the podium at the Volta a Catalunya, Strade Bianche and Liege–Bastogne–Liege this year, and will be confident of ending his debut Giro in the pink jersey.

His most likely competition will come from last year's runner-up Geraint Thomas, along with the likes of Romain Barde, Dani Martinez, Antonio Tiberi and Ben O'Connor.

If you're planning to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 on your TV, laptop, smartphone or any other streaming device online, keep reading for your entire list of options.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 for FREE

There's good news for cycling fans in Australia, Italy and Belgium — you can watch all the Giro d'Italia 2024 action on free-to-air streaming services in those countries.

In Australia, every stage is being shown on SBS Viceland and the SBS on Demand streaming service; in Italy, the race is on Rai Play; and in Belgium viewers can tune in on their choice of RTBF, VRT, RTL or VTM.

Remember, if you're abroad and struggling to access your regular stream, you might want to try out a VPN.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 in the US

HBO's Max streaming platform has the rights to show live action from the 2024 Giro d'Italia. You'll need a B/R Sports add-on to watch.

Luckily, right now, all you need to do is have a subscription to Max. Any tier will do, as for a limited time, the B/R Sports add-on is included with any Max subscription for free. While we aren’t certain when Max will start to charge for the add-on option, when that occurs, the price will be an extra $9.99 per month.

There are several subscription tiers for regular Max. The lowest-priced option with ads is $9.99 a month, while the highest-priced ad-free option costs $19.99 a month. Should you want to save 20% on your bill, you can opt to pay a yearly subscription cost all at once.

If you're an Aussie or European who is currently in the US and you don't want to miss your free stream, then using a VPN (as described below) will help.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Giro d'Italia 2024 on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+.

A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

And if you're prepared to part with £30.99 a month, you could upgrade to Discovery+ with TNT Sport. That subscription gets you access to the likes of Premier League and UEFA Champions League soccer, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC and WWE.

Travelling away from the UK right now? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans based in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as every stage of Giro d'Italia is being shown on free-to-air the SBS Viceland channel, as well as the network's SBS On Demand.

If you're not in Australia right now, you don't have to miss out on that free coverage. Use a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Giro d'Italia 2024 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What are the Giro d'Italia 2024 stages and schedule?