How to watch the UEFA Champions League 2024 online or on TV

The UEFA Champions League sees the best European football/soccer teams go head-to-head for hundreds of games of footie action, and it's the most-watched of the sport's many annual leagues. Want to join in? We'll help you figure out how to watch the 2024 Champions League.

The 2023/24 season kicked off on Tuesday, September 19 of 2023 and will run until Saturday, June 1 of 2024, with 32 teams from around the continent meeting for a long series of games.

We're now in the knockout phase, beginning with the Round of 16. Defending champions Manchester City are still in the league ahead of the February knockout phase as are teams like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Here's how to watch the remaining UEFA Champions League games as the knockout round begins.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in the US

The easiest way for you to watch UEFA Champions League games is via Paramount Plus, because the CBS-owned streaming service is hosting a live stream of all of the games of the season.

You can sign up for Paramount Plus for just $5.99 per month, though this is an ad-supported tier. Bumping up your monthly payment to $11.99 gets you the Paramount Plus with Showtime.

If you want to watch on TV, many (but not all) of the games will be shown on the CBS and CBS Sports Network channels, with Spanish-language coverage going to Univision.

Live TV streaming service Fubo is planning to air all of the games that will be on TV (that's not every single one, but many), with Spanish-language coverage too, making it your go-to if you want a cord-cutting service.

How to watch UEFA Champions League in the UK

To watch the Champions League in the UK, you'll have to sign up for Discovery Plus, because the streaming service is hosting live streams of all the events via its TNT Sports package.

You'll have to pay a princely £30.99 per month to watch the games, as they're only on the streamer's Premium package. This gets you all the sports of its £6.99-per-month Standard package plus Premier League, Champions League, WWE, UFC, MotoGP and a few more premium-tier sports.

There's no annual plan available, but at least that means you can cancel at any time.

How to watch UEFA Champions League everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Champions League, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch UEFA Champions League for free

Several countries are airing certain UEFA Champions League games for free, so if you live in the area (or are visiting), you can catch them without paying. Here are some examples: