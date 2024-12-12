Pamela Anderson is back and better than ever. That is the word on the Baywatch star’s new movie The Last Showgirl, which has been earning her rave reviews and a handful of award nominations, making it one of the buzziest independent movies of the year. But how can you watch The Last Showgirl right now?

The Last Showgirl recently earned two Golden Globe nominations, including one for Anderson’s performance and another for Best Original Song (performed by Miley Cyrus); Anderson also received a nomination for Outstanding Leading Performance from the Gotham Awards. That has helped raise awareness around the movie, but an interesting release strategy will have moviegoers wondering where and when they can see it.

Get everything you need to know about how to watch The Last Showgirl directly below.

How to watch The Last Showgirl in movie theaters

The Last Showgirl is now playing exclusively in exactly one movie theater — the AMC Century City in Los Angeles. That will be the case for the next week, then the movie expands nationwide in the US on January 10, 2025. For those in the UK, the wait will be a bit longer, as The Last Showgirl premieres in UK cinemas on February 28, 2025.

To find out where and when The Last Showgirl is going to be playing in your area when it does come to movie theaters, check out Fandango , which will not only show you all the locations and times of the movie, but allow you to purchase tickets directly through the site (or the Fandango app if you prefer).

If you have a particular movie theater you frequent, you should look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Not only will this allow you to see what is playing at your local movie theater, but it can allow you to save one the cost of the ticket, as some programs offer free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets. Perks can also include deals on concessions.

Is The Last Showgirl streaming?

No, The Last Showgirl is now available to stream at this time.

We don’t have any details on The Last Showgirl’s at-home viewing plans right now. In all likelihood it will be made available first to rent or buy via digital on-demand platforms, before finding its way to the library of a major streaming platform.

When we get any information regarding The Last Showgirl’s at-home strategy, we’ll share those details here.

What else to know about The Last Showgirl

The Last Showgirl is directed by Gia Coppola from a script written by Kate Gersten. Here is the official synopsis:

“The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.”

In addition to Anderson, the movie stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song.

As of publication, The Last Showgirl is “Certified Fresh” with a score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes .

Watch The Last Showgirl trailer directly below: