Get those engines revved up because it's nearly time to witness one of the most exciting racing events of the year. This weekend will see the 108th edition of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, officially known as the Indianapolis "Indy" 500.

Streamed live from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this race, which makes up the Triple Crown of Motorsport alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 hours of Le Mans, will be broadcast on Sunday, May 26.

Made up of several sections - including practices, qualifiers, Fast Friday, Legends Day, the big Race Day and various others - this Indianapolis-hosted event is one for all petrolheads out there.

So, keep reading to find out how to watch this racing extravaganza on Peacock and all the times and dates you need to put in your calendar over the next few weeks.

How to watch the Indy 500 on Peacock

The first step to watching the Indy 500 is ensuring you find or download the Peacock app on whatever device you will be watching it on, whether that be TV, laptop or phone. Another option is heading straight to PeacockTV.com and entering the email address you wish to make the account with and create your Peacock account this way. Check out Peacock's policy regarding free trials here.

Peacock TV currently has two separate tiers on offer. Their affordable base offering is $5.99 per month, or $59.99 annually (which would save you $11.89 over the year). However, this Peacock Premium (ads) tier comes with the aforementioned adverts so if you want uninterrupted programmes you may want to consider Peacock Premium Plus (ad-free). This higher tier comes in at double the price at $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually (saving you $23.89 over the year). Find out more about the difference between the two tiers here.

These annual subscriptions are an overall saving of 17% a year, worth considering if you want to get your fix of 80,000-plus hours of movies, TV, sport, kids shows, NBC programmes, Spanish language entertainment and 24/7 virtual channels and much more all year round.

Indy 500 on Peacock

Peacock will be presenting their exclusive coverage of practice, qualifying, warm-up, and the big race itself throughout the month of May and this all starts with the initial practices on Tuesday May 14th.

From this first day of practice until the last chance practice on Monday May 20th, Peacock will be there with exhaustive (pun fully intended) coverage of every minute. The following qualifying rounds will officially take place on the weekend of May 18-19th in the late afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday.

With other must-see moments like Friday 24th's Carb Day and Saturday 25's Legends Day, there's plenty to see even before the big race day itself on Sunday May 26th which will mark the 108th edition of the Indy 500. Coverage of this momentous race will start from 12.30pm and go on until 4pm which will be followed the next day by the traditional victory celebration in the evening.

With over 60 hours of the Indy 500 this month alone, Peacock really has solidified itself as the sole place to get your racing - alongside other sporting and TV - fix.