How to watch Paris-Nice 2024: live stream the UCI World Tour cycling stage race online for free

Primoz Roglic makes his keenly anticipated Bora-Hansgrohe debut at Paris-Nice 2024, the first major one-week race of the year, and he's expected to face stiff competition for the yellow jersey from Soudal–Quick-Step’s Remco Evenepoel, who's taking on the eight-stage event for the first time.

The Paris-Nice live stream is free to watch on SBS on Demand in Australia, Rai Play in Italy, and RTBF in Belgium. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch Paris-Nice 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

This is a pivotal event for Roglic for a multitude of reasons. The 2022 Paris-Nice winner's split from mighty Visma-Lease a Bike was a risky move, because Bora-Hansgrohe is clearly the inferior outfit. However, the switch gives him his best shot at landing a leading role at the Tour de France.

The Paris-Nice is always seen as a miniature dress rehearsal for the Tour, but this year the similarities are starker than ever, because the Tour will finish in Nice this summer, in order to avoid a clash with the Paris Olympics.

Starting off in freezing conditions in northern France, the Paris-Nice winds its way down to the French Riviera over the course of eight days. Highlights include a Stage 3 TTT, where times will be set by the first rider across the line, the Stage 7 Queen stage, featuring a Cat 1 summit finish at Auron and, of course, the grueling climb up Col d’Eze on Stage 8.

If you're planning to watch Paris-Nice 2024 on your TV or your laptop, keep reading for your entire list of options.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2024 for FREE

Good news for cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Spain and Belgium – you can watch all the Paris-Nice 2024 action on free-to-air streaming services.

In Australia, every stage is being shown on SBS and the SBS on Demand streaming service; in Italy, the race is on Rai Play; in Spain it's on RTVE; and in Belgium viewers can tune in on RTBF.

Remember, if you're abroad and struggling to access your regular stream, you might want to try out a VPN.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2024 in the US

In the US, FloBikes holds the streaming rights to Paris-Nice, with a subscription costing US$29.99 per month, or US$12.49 per month if you sign up for a whole year (totaling US$149.99). You can sign up to FloTrack here.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the moment, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the Paris-Nice 2024 live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2024 in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Paris-Nice 2024 on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+.

A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

Travelling away from the UK right now? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2024 in Australia

As mentioned above, cycling fans based in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as every stage of Paris-Nice is being shown on free-to-air SBS and SBS On Demand.

If you're not in Australia right now, you don't have to miss out on that free coverage. Use a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Paris-Nice 2024 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

What time does Paris-Nice 2024 start?

(All times ET)