Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico to pick up the Stanley Tucci mantle on CNN

Stanley Tucci may be done searching for Italy, but Eva Longoria is ready to begin her own journey in the land of her ancestors, Mexico, in the all new series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. Executive produced by Tucci and the production company behind his original show, Searching for Mexico is a spinoff/continuation of the travel docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Set to premiere on March 26 at 10 pm ET/PT on CNN, the six-part series is going to follow Longoria (Desperate Housewives) as she explores Mexico's rich culture, landscape and history and how that has shaped the cuisine. This season will see Longoria visit Mexico City, the Yucatan region, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon, Jalisco and Veracruz.

"I'm so excited for viewers to tune in and see firsthand what I love so much about Mexico — the food, the people, the cultures," said Longoria, who in addition to hosting is also an executive producer on the series. "This journey allowed me to further appreciate and fall in love with my roots and I feel so honored that CNN entrusted me with this unforgettable, once in a lifetime, experience."

Though the Searching for Mexico premiere episode is set to air at 10 pm, CNN says in its press release that the series will regularly air on Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT.

In addition to being able to watch the show on TV, traditional pay-TV subscribers can also live stream it on CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps or CNNgo, where available; it'll be available on-demand the day after each episode airs. As a special treat, beginning March 17, the episode in Jalisco is going to be available on-demand for pay-TV subscribers through the CNN app and cable operator platforms.

We are awaiting confirmation if Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico is going to air in the UK. Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy aired episodes on BBC2.

This new series comes after it was announced that Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy would end following its second season. However, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico has been in the works for a while (opens in new tab), as it was originally intended to be an original series for CNN Plus, the short-lived streaming service from the news network.

The original series won two Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

Once again, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico premieres on Sunday, March 26, on CNN at 10 pm ET/PT. Watch the trailer right here: