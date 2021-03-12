'Falcon and the Winter Soldier:' Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are complicated co-workers

There are some co-workers you can’t stand. Your eyes roll in the back of your head whenever you get an email from them or have to engage in small talk in the break room. There are also co-workers who you would pour out a bottle of sparkling water for after they put in their two weeks notice because you’re going to miss them dearly. Then there is Falcon and the Winter Solider’s Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, two co-workers who can’t stand one another but also can’t stand to be apart, even though they wouldn’t readily admit it to one another.

In a new featurette from Marvel Studios, actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan share how closely their working relationship mirrors Sam and Bucky. Check out the trailer below:

The series will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Even though Steve rogers gives the mantle of Captain America over to Sam Wilson at the end of the movie, according to Kevin Feige, Falcon and the Winter Solider will be about walking the line of who is going to take up the shield and who is going to be Captain America if Steve isn’t coming back.

Malcolm Spellman - formally attached to the canceled HBO series, Confederate - the head writer for Falcon and the Winter Solider shared how he feels that the series will be a nice progression from themes of racial identity present in Black Panther. He shared the following thoughts in an interview with TV Line:

“When you start to see the direct impact that a Black superhero had on my nephew, that’s branded on my brain,” Spellman notes. “I believe that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a nice progression with the mantle that [Black Panther director Ryan] Coogler and Chadwick [Boseman] left us. I really do believe that these giant Black icons are necessary, not only for Black kids, but for white kids to start to absorb — our people as being big and heroic.”

Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes its debut next Friday, March 18, at Disney+.