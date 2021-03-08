Four fan favorites are set to reprise their roles in a new series for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now they have posters. Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl all return in the Falcon, the Winter Soldier, Sharon Carter and Zemo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, starting March 19.

The series is the first for this bunch following the end of the Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame, and their first foray into Phase 4 of the MCU. But it's hardly the first time we've seen all four together on screen. They were the core characters in Captain America: Civil War, with Brühl's Zemo hell bent on ending the Avengers from within. VanCamp's Sharon Carter, of course, is the niece of Captain America's sweetheart (and fellow S.H.I.E.L.D. badass) Peggy Carter.

(If you're looking to get caught up on it all, be sure to check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.)

So, the gang is all back together again for a weekly jaunt on Disney+. The official line is that Falcon and the Winter Soldier "team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.

So your basic superhero buddy cop series, then.

The new series premieres on March 19, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Disney+ is available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, smart TVs, Chromecast, and on the web. It costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year until March 26, at which time the price will increase to $7.99 a month, or $79.99 a year. (Price increases already have taken affect in other nations.)

There's also the Disney+ bundle, which currently is $12.99 a month and includes Hulu (with advertising) and ESPN+. That price will increase to $13.99 on March 26 as well.

