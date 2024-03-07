Fallout gets surprise release date update... which will please fans

Prime Video has confirmed the release schedule for the Fallout TV show... and it's coming our way even earlier than we first thought.

In the Fallout teaser trailerthat dropped in December 2023, we learned that the highly-anticipated video game adaptation would premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 12. But a brand new trailer has just landed, revealing that Amazon has changed its plans for the show.

Now, we can look forward to wandering a new corner of the Wasteland one day earlier on Thursday, April 11. Excitingly, we also learned from the trailer that all episodes will be available to stream on launch day, meaning would-be viewers can either binge it ASAP or watch it at their leisure.

Prime Video's Fallout TV series takes us to an as-yet-unexplored region of the post-apocalyptic US (Los Angeles) and will be telling a new story set in the universe. It follows Lucy (played by Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell), a naive civilian who has spent her entire life in one of the franchise's infamous Vaults.

Residents of these subterranean facilities have no idea that there's a complicated complex (and extremely dangerous) world above ground. The series sees her leaving her comfortable life behind and venturing out into that new world; how will she fare?

The series also stars Aaron Moten (Next, Disjointed) as Maximus, a member of the militant Brotherhood of Steel faction, and Walton Goggins (Justified, The Shield) as "The Ghoul", an irradiated survivor of the nuclear apocalypse.

The streamer organized a press conference with members of the Fallout cast and crew to mark the new trailer's release. Goggins was not able to make the event itself, but he shared some more info about his character, and the series as a whole, in a recorded message.

"The Ghoul is, in some ways, the poet Virgil in Dante's Inferno", Goggins said. "He's the guide, if you will, through this irradiated hellscape that we find ourselves in in this post-apocalyptic world. He is a bounty hunter, an iconic bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, he is ruthless, he has his own set of moral codes, and he has a wicked sense of humor. Much like me.

"He's a very, very, very complicated guy, and to understand him, you have to understand the person that he was before the war. He had a name. His name was Cooper Howard, and he was a vastly different person than the ghoul that you've seen so far.

"Over the course of the show, through his experience back in the world before the nuclear fallout, you will understand how the world was. And he is the bridge between both these worlds, and I hope you enjoy it", the star added.

At that same event, Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard Executive Producer heaped praise on the series for its authenticity to the game series.

All eight episodes of Fallout are coming to Prime Video on Thursday, April 11.