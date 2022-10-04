Fans are split on Lily Collin’s Netflix Inheritance movie

Though Netflix has been making great strides with its slate of original films, the popular streaming service is still a good place for viewers to discover older movies they may have missed the first time around. Such is the case with 2020’s Inheritance movie starring Lily Collins.

Inheritance is a mystery thriller that centers on Lauren (Collins), who is given the keys to a hidden bunker on her wealthy family’s estate following the death of her father. What she finds in that bunker, however, could destroy her family. In addition to Collins, the movie stars Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Chace Crawford (The Boys), Marque Richardson (Dear White People), Michael Beach (Dahmer) and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld).

The movie arrived on Netflix on September 28 and since has really taken off in the US, with the movie ranking as high as the second most popular movie on the streaming service since its release, even besting the controversial Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde for a number of days.

However, just because people are watching the movie does not mean that it is becoming a cult classic. In fact, opinions on the movie seem to be right down the middle — those who love it and its dark twists versus those who are calling it one of the worst movies they’ve ever seen.

Here’s a sampling of what people are saying about Inheritance:

Wasn’t expecting the Inheritance movie on Netflix to be that bad. pic.twitter.com/CDqDz7bXR5October 4, 2022 See more

Inheritance is the best movie Netflix had in a long time substance !!October 3, 2022 See more

Inheritance on Netflix had me like 🤯October 3, 2022 See more

Kathy and I watched "The Inheritance" on Netflix last night. It's one of the worst movies ever made.We're thinking about whether or not we're competent to watch movies on Netflix anymore.This movie was a test of the viewer's stupidity. We finished it. What does that tell ya'?October 4, 2022 See more

Todays movie suggestion is Inheritance on Netflix. I really enjoyed this movie about a woman who inherits her family's legacy of secrets. Can't really say more or I'll spoil it but it is worth a watch my dark friends. The ending is pleasantly dark & twisty! Check it out! pic.twitter.com/ATlmKhaI2wSeptember 30, 2022 See more

There are a few, however, who seem to be able to straddle the line and appreciate Inheritance despite what some see as its faults:

Just finished Inheritance on Netflix… it was a good bad movie…October 4, 2022 See more

If we look back to what was said about Inheritance back when it was released, the movie reviews show it wasn't well received. Critics gave it 24% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), with the audience score not much better, at 33%. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone called the movie "a blithering botch job of a thriller" in his review (opens in new tab).

But this latest streaming release on Netflix shows that the movie is finding a second life, even if the overall opinion is still split. You have to admit that is arguably one of the best things about streaming services — their ability to allow movies and TV shows to find their audiences.

Inheritance is only available to stream on Netflix right now (which of course requires a subscription to the streaming service), though it is leaving Netflix in the UK on October 5 so if you want to catch it, you'll need to be quick! The movie is also available to rent via digital on-demand, though with those review scores you might not want to pay the extra.

Check out the trailer to get a peek at some of what the fuss is about: