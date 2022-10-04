Fans are split on Lily Collin’s Netflix Inheritance movie

By Michael Balderston
published

Inheritance, a thriller starring Lily Collins, has found a new home on Netflix.

Lily Collins and Patrick Warburton in Inheritance
Lily Collins and Patrick Warburton in Inheritance (Image credit: Ingenious Media/Convergent Media/Highland Film Group (HFG)/Southpaw Entertainment/White Comet Films/TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo)

Though Netflix has been making great strides with its slate of original films, the popular streaming service is still a good place for viewers to discover older movies they may have missed the first time around. Such is the case with 2020’s Inheritance movie starring Lily Collins.

Inheritance is a mystery thriller that centers on Lauren (Collins), who is given the keys to a hidden bunker on her wealthy family’s estate following the death of her father. What she finds in that bunker, however, could destroy her family. In addition to Collins, the movie stars Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Chace Crawford (The Boys), Marque Richardson (Dear White People), Michael Beach (Dahmer) and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld).

The movie arrived on Netflix on September 28 and since has really taken off in the US, with the movie ranking as high as the second most popular movie on the streaming service since its release, even besting the controversial Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde for a number of days.

However, just because people are watching the movie does not mean that it is becoming a cult classic. In fact, opinions on the movie seem to be right down the middle — those who love it and its dark twists versus those who are calling it one of the worst movies they’ve ever seen.

Here’s a sampling of what people are saying about Inheritance:

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

There are a few, however, who seem to be able to straddle the line and appreciate Inheritance despite what some see as its faults: 

See more

If we look back to what was said about Inheritance back when it was released, the movie reviews show it wasn't well received. Critics gave it 24% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), with the audience score not much better, at 33%. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone called the movie "a blithering botch job of a thriller" in his review (opens in new tab).

But this latest streaming release on Netflix shows that the movie is finding a second life, even if the overall opinion is still split. You have to admit that is arguably one of the best things about streaming services — their ability to allow movies and TV shows to find their audiences.

Inheritance is only available to stream on Netflix right now (which of course requires a subscription to the streaming service), though it is leaving Netflix in the UK on October 5 so if you want to catch it, you'll need to be quick! The movie is also available to rent via digital on-demand, though with those review scores you might not want to pay the extra. 

Check out the trailer to get a peek at some of what the fuss is about:

See more
Michael Balderston
Michael Balderston

Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.