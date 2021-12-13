‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer returns to Hogwarts

The magic of the Harry Potter universe will return to the big screen in 2022, as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the wizarding world spinoff/prequel franchise, is set for release. Now, fans have received their first look at the new movie with the first Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer ahead of its April 15 release, featuring familiar faces and one big new one.

While the central character of the Fantastic Beasts movies is Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a magical zoologist with a suitcase full of incredible creatures, the plot of these movies have become much more about a young Dumbledore (Jude Law) and the emergence of the powerful and dangerous wizard, Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore picks up after Grindelwald has drawn a number of wizards and witches to his cause of going to war against muggles, while Newt and Dumbledore want to stop him. Newt, his brother Theseus (Callum Turner), muggle Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) and more are teaming up to hunt down Grindelwald, while Dumbledore looks to be dealing with Credence (Ezra Miller), a troubled young man who has been told by Grindelwald that he is a lost Dumbledore sibling.

These are just the hints of the plot that we’ve gathered from the trailer, as Warner Bros. has yet to release an official synopsis. Fans are also sure to notice a few nods to the original Harry Potter movies, including Aberforth Dumbledore, the Room of Requirement and at least an extended sequence at Hogwarts.

Of course, the trailer also gives fans their first good look at Mads Mikkelsen, who has taken over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, who portrayed the evil wizard in the first two movies. Depp was accused of physical abuse of Amber Heard, after which he was dropped from the movies going forward. It might take a minute to get used to, but Mikkelsen is a very talented actor who should be able to have some fun with the role.

Watch the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer right here.

Oddly enough, it doesn’t look like Katherine Waterson’s Tina Goldstein appears in the trailer; she has been Newt’s romantic interest in the first two films and is listed in the credits for The Secrets of Dumbledore, but for some reason didn’t make the cut in this first trailer (maybe she's in the background of one of these shots, but it certainly isn't clear). Other cast members include Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams and Victoria Yeates. David Yates is directing.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore won’t be the only return to Hogwarts in 2022. On New Year’s Day, a reunion special to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (aka Philosopher’s Stone) — appropriately titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — will premiere on HBO Max and Sky.