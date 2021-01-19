‘Fate: The Winx Saga’: Official trailer promises magic, monsters and mystery

Two days before its release on the streaming service, Netflix has released the official trailer for Fate: The Winx Saga, their latest teen drama.

Co-created by Iginio Straffi (Winx Club creator) and showrunner Brian Young (writer/producer on The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga looks set to transport fans of the brighter cartoon to an edgier school setting.

Aimed primarily at adult fans of the original Nickelodeon Winx Club show, Fate: The Winx Saga is trading on classic teen drama tropes in full force in this trailer. Friendship and flirting are the prevailing order of the day; there’s plenty of lingering looks and brooding teens in every corridor of the live-action version of Alfea, the magical boarding school.

Alongside the classic young adult drama, we get a decent glimpse of the action in the show. The mysterious “burned ones” are out to get our heroine Bloom (Abigail Cowen). She’ll need all the help she can get to protect herself and the other students from the mysterious monsters. There’s also an impending war looming and plenty of swordfights, secrets and sorcery, so expect the first six episodes to be pretty action-packed.

The only thing missing? Fairie wings. However, Bloom does quip ‘bummed I didn’t see a single pair of wings’ at the end of the trailer before showing off some pretty powerful magic. Whether this is an in-joke aimed at Winx Club fans disappointed by the change to live-action or a possible hint of what’s to come in the show remains to be seen.

Netflix summarises the show as a ‘coming-of-age journey’, one which follows ‘five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.’

The first season of Fate: The Winx Saga airs on Netflix Friday, January 22, 2021.