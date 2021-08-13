Former ‘EastEnders’ star Joe Swash admits the real reason he would love to return to the soap

Joe Swash has revealed that he would love to return to EastEnders as his character Mickey Miller, who was the brother of glamorous Dawn Swann, played by Kara Tointon.

Joe played the character from 2003 but left in 2008 when Mickey took a job in the Cotswolds, saying there was nothing left for him in Walford.

He made a brief return in 2011 for his half-brother, Darren Miller’s (Charlie G. Hawkins) wedding to Jodie Gold (Kylie Babbington), but since then Joe has admitted that he would love to return to the soap one day because he has unfinished business with his character.

Since his EastEnders venture, Joe went on to win I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2008 and Dancing On Ice in 2020.

Joe Swash has been with singer and TV personality Stacey Solomon since 2015. As well as announcing their engagement in December 2020, she is also pregnant with their second child together.

Joe Swash found fame in EastEnders back in 2003. (Image credit: Getty)

The EastEnders star spoke to snack company Peperami where he was asked about his plans for the future and whether his kids will follow in his TV footsteps. Joe told them: “My eldest Harry is really keen on acting and performing, he is also interested in the other side of TV – behind the camera.

“The others are too young, so I’m not sure what they’ll be doing. As parents, we can only support them, we can’t steer their direction, we’ll let them find their feet and support them in whatever they want to do.”

Joe also revealed that he would love to dive back into acting and would especially go back to EastEnders: "I’d also love to do some more acting this year as well," he said.

"I would go back to EastEnders as it was unfinished business. During my last stint, I caught meningitis, so I had to take a year off work. It meant I couldn’t get my character involved as much as I wanted to. If I did go back, I’d want to do it properly."

Joe is widely adored for his energetic and fun-loving personality, so could he bring that cheeky persona back to Walford one day?

