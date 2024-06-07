Free Movie Weekends kick off across the US in select cities, here's who's participating

Who doesn't love going to the movies? But let's be honest, the price of tickets these days can be a deterrent. Well, how does a free movie ticket sound? That is what Pluto TV is providing lucky moviegoers this summer with its "Free Movie Weekend" program that officially kicks off on June 8 and continues throughout the summer in select locations.

Part of Pluto TV's Summer of Cinema campaign, the FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) service has teamed up with independent and family-run movie theaters across the US to offer moviegoers complimentary movie tickets during select weekends every weekend from now through September 1. The goal, per Pluto TV's official announcement, is to "honor the magic of cinema and inspire patrons to support local and historic theaters."

Fourteen movie theaters are participating in Free Movie Weekend this year. Check out to see if the promotion is coming to your area with the official list:

Gardena Cinema , Los Angeles, June 8-9

, Los Angeles, June 8-9 Water Gardens Cinema 6 , Pleasant Grove, Utah, June 21-22

, Pleasant Grove, Utah, June 21-22 Roslyn Theatre , Roslyn, Wash., June 22-23

, Roslyn, Wash., June 22-23 Texas Theatre , Dallas, June 29-30

, Dallas, June 29-30 Tampa Theatre , Tampa, Fla., July 6-7

, Tampa, Fla., July 6-7 The Tara Theatre , Atlanta, July 13-14

, Atlanta, July 13-14 The Independent , Charlotte, NC, July 20-21

, Charlotte, NC, July 20-21 Star Theatre , Berkeley Springs, W.V., July 27-28

, Berkeley Springs, W.V., July 27-28 Next Act Cinema , Pikesville, Md., July 27-28

, Pikesville, Md., July 27-28 The Colonial Theatre , Phoenixville, Pa., August 3-4

, Phoenixville, Pa., August 3-4 Stuart Cinema and Cafe , Brooklyn, N.Y., August 10-11

, Brooklyn, N.Y., August 10-11 Capitol Theatre , Arlington, Mass., August 17-18

, Arlington, Mass., August 17-18 Redford Theatre , Detroit, August 24-25

, Detroit, August 24-25 Music Box Theatre, Chicago, August 31-September 1

Launched in 2021, Pluto TV's Free Movie Weekend has teamed up with nearly 40 movie theaters in 30 states.

Even if your area is not participating in Free Movie Weekend this year, Pluto TV has a slate of new movies to watch for free as part of its Summer of Cinema lineup. Movies like Transformers (2007), Mission: Impossible (1996), War of the Worlds (2005), Tropic Thunder, The Italian Job (2003) and Collateral will roll out on the service each month over the summer.

"By joining 'Summer of Cinema' with 'Free Movie Weekends,' Pluto TV is able to champion a love of blockbuster movies and allow audiences to experience the fun both at theaters and in their homes, all for free," said Amy Kuessner, executive vice president of programming for Pluto TV.

If this is getting you excited to head to see a movie, check out what 2024 new movies are coming out this summer with our rundown of the release schedule. Some highlights include Horizon: An American Saga, Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus.