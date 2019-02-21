Fubo TV adds 20 channels from Viacom, including Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon

Fubo TV and Viacom today announced that it's reached a deal with Viacom to bring 20 of the entertainment company's channels to its fledgling streaming service. Nine channels will be on the core Fubo TV plan, which costs $45 a month, with the other 11 available on Fubo Extra for $5 more.

Here's how it breaks down:

On Fubo:

BET

CMT

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Paramount Network

TV Land

VH1

And on Fubo Extra you'll find:

BET Her

BET Jams

BET Soul

Logo

MTV2

MTV Classic

MTV Live

mtvU

Nick Music

Nicktoons

TeenNick

Fubo's Spanish-language package also gets Viacom's Telefe and MTV Tr3s channels.

The addition of Viacom only adds to what already is a pretty compelling service in Fubo, which already sported a pretty robust lineup . Fubo also is one of the only services in the U.S. to offer some sports in 4K resolution.

fuboTV and Viacom Announce Expansive Distribution Partnership

Viacom's Domestic and International Media Networks to Launch on fuboTV Streaming Service

NEW YORK, NY, February 20, 2019 – Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) and fuboTV today announced a carriage agreement that will extend Viacom's global portfolio of premier entertainment brands to fuboTV's live TV streaming service.

Viacom's nine core media networks – BET, CMT, COMEDY CENTRAL, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 – will soon be included in fuboTV's base package, "fubo." An expanded suite of Viacom channels will also be available in the premier package, "fubo Extra," including BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Logo, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, mtvU, Nick Music, Nicktoons, and TeenNick.

This partnership also enhances fuboTV's Spanish-language base package, "fubo Latino," with Viacom's Telefe and MTV Tr3s networks.

"fuboTV is quickly evolving as a major force in the streaming television space, and the addition of Viacom's media networks as a cornerstone of fuboTV's entertainment offering demonstrates the power and popularity of our global brands and programming," said Tom Gorke, EVP, Head of Distribution and Business Development, for Viacom. "This is a great opportunity to continue to grow our reach and audiences across the OTT landscape and connect with our fans wherever they consume content."

The offering will bring fuboTV viewers access to television's most popular shows, including MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Telefe's Campanas en La Noche and much more.

"We're very excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Viacom, which continues to make prescient and aggressive moves in the digital media space," said Joel Armijo, CFO, fuboTV. "fubo remains singularly focused on offering sports fans a compelling pay TV alternative with a robust content offering able to serve the viewing needs of the entire household."