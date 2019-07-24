Fubo TV launches its own sports channel on LG and Samsung smart TVs

What you need to know • You'll get event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusives. • It's on LG and Samsung smart TVs for now. • And it's tucked inside their own free channels.

Fubo TV today announced the launch of its first standalone channel — the Fubo Sports Network. It's a free channel on LG Channels and Samsung TV Plus, which are free services on their respective televisions.

This isn't quite a brand-new endeavor. The channel actually soft-launched in June on XUMO and as part of Fubo TV's standard package. And Samsung and LG won't be the only distributors — more are supposed to be announced in due time.

So what is Fubo Sports Network? It's got "event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming," according to the press release.

You'll just have to have an LG or Samsung smart TV — and use their free on-board channels — to watch the Fubo Sports Network.

FUBO SPORTS NETWORK LAUNCHES ON SMART TVs

fuboTV's Free 24/7 Linear Sports Channel Now Available on Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels Powered by XUMO

NEW YORK – JULY 24, 2019 – fuboTV announced today the expanded distribution of its fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network for passionate sports fans, to smart TV platforms Samsung TV Plus and LG Channels powered by XUMO.

Launching today on Samsung TV Plus and tomorrow on LG Channels powered by XUMO, including Channels Plus-enabled models, sports fans can catch event coverage, news, behind-the-scenes and exclusive programming through fubo Sports Network. The network soft launched in June with distribution on XUMO and in fuboTV's Standard base package. Additional distribution partners will be announced.

The launch of fubo Sports Network marks the first time live TV streaming service fuboTV has developed a channel for distribution off of its platform. Talent-driven original sports programming - the first time fuboTV has produced content - will launch on fubo Sports Network in the coming weeks.

"It's still early days for fubo Sports Network and I'm pleased partners like Samsung and XUMO are embracing the power of the network to reach sports fans," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. "Our goals for fubo Sports Network are ambitious yet simple: We plan to deliver sports programming 24/7 that's a bit edgy, always fun and with a clear point of view, and make it free to sports fans on multiple platforms and on every device."

"We're thrilled to expand the reach of fubo Sports Network to LG Channels powered by XUMO and Samsung TV Plus so quickly after our soft launch just a few weeks ago," said Min Kim, vice president, business development, fuboTV. "24/7 live networks are a natural fit on smart TVs and, with our viewers wanting sports content nonstop, we're excited to bring the fubo Sports Network free to consumers on two of the largest smart TV platforms."

fubo Sports Network's launch comes as subscribers watched over 3 billion minutes of programming on fuboTV during Q2, a nearly 200% spike over 2018. Engagement across connected TVs (CTVs) in particular saw explosive annual growth as subscribers migrated to bigger screens and increasingly depend on fuboTV as a cable replacement product. Nearly 90% of hours watched were on CTVs in June 2019 vs. 67% in June 2018. Broken down further, hours spent on CTVs by subscriber increased 195% in June over prior year. More impressively, fuboTV users that subscribe to all major channels (fubo Standard + fubo Extra packages) watched 155 hours on these devices in June.