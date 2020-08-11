Fubo delays earnings release as it preps to offer more shares.

FuboTV today filed "a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed follow-on public offering of its common stock."

That follows its postponing the announcement of its Q2 earnings release the day before, which came along with a flurry of filings with the SEC, which mostly were updated documents of old filings due to the discovery of some accounting errors. (A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated a major stock purchase was new.) FuboTV said it had no comment as of Monday evening when asked about the filings.

Fubo also had made some big moves in recent weeks, first with the addition of the Disney family of channels — including ESPN, which had long been a missing link for the sports-focused service. Fubo also increased prices across its plans by $5 a month.

As of March 31, 2020, FuboTV had some 287,316 paid subscribers. That was down from 315,789 as of Dec. 31, 2019.